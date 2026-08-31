Regional sponsorship activities make the Forum a place where people with an interest in culture or sports can come together. The Telekom Forum in Bonn is an established gathering place for concerts, theater productions, readings, and many other events.

Jazzfest Bonn is known among music lovers well beyond the boundaries of the former federal capital. As its main sponsor, Telekom has been one of the festival's key supporters for many years. With its 646-square-foot LED wall and available lighting and sound equipment, the Telekom Forum is one of the festival venues where international artists, including British violin virtuoso Nigel Kennedy with his Jimmi Hendrix project and Grammy Award winner Thomas Quasthoff, regularly give engaging concerts.

Other cultural highlights have also been hosted at Telekom Forum, including the "Over the Border" music festival with an Afro-Luso Night - an evening of African-Portuguese music -and the closing party of "Panamafestival," featuring electronic dance music. Since 2004, Junge Theater Bonn has repeatedly presented premiere productions in the Forum's main hall. Telekom has also provided a stage at Telekom Forum for other cultural projects in Bonn, such as those of the "Kinder ins Konzert" association and regional schools.

The same applies to the public viewing events the Group hosts at Telekom Forum under the Family and Friends motto for major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship. During German national team tournament matches, Telekom and hundreds of fans transformed the Forum into a soccer arena, complete with a stadium atmosphere.