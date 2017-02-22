Deutsche Telekom: Commitment to Bonn

​​​​​​For Deutsche Telekom, the answer to the question of the Group's home is clear: Yes, the company wants and needs a home—and that home is Bonn. Deutsche Telekom's Group headquarters is located in this federal city on the Rhine, where its successful story began. From Bonn, Telekom has grown into a European telecommunications provider in a dynamic market. Telekom's heart beats in Bonn.

More than 12,000 people from Bonn and the surrounding region work for Telekom in the former capital. As Bonn's largest employer, with ties to many tens of thousands of people in the city, Telekom has a significant responsibility to the community. The Group actively embraces this responsibility.

Each year, Telekom invests around five million euros in Bonn through a wide range of social projects, sports, and cultural initiatives. At three child care centers, Telekom provides child care placements, helping many families balance family life and work. The company also supports many other projects at Bonn preschools. Numerous projects in Bonn also receive support through Corporate Responsibility. In addition, several hundred young people in Bonn begin vocational training or a dual-study program each year.

Junges Theater Bonn is one of Germany’s leading children’s theaters—and has long been one of Telekom’s partners in supporting the arts. Among other initiatives, the Group highlights the importance of Beethoven’s birthplace through the Telekom Beethoven Competition. In this piano competition, young talent from around the world showcase their skills. The Telekom Baskets are an established presence in Bonn sports. The basketball team brings together a large fan community in the city, while the club combines exemplary youth development with notable social commitment.

The Telekom Foundation, also headquartered in Bonn, is committed to quality education in the digital world, focusing on mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, and technology (MINT).

Telekom is an international Group—and at the same time a Bonn-based company. In Germany’s federal city, Telekom embraces its social responsibility. The Group is committed to the city and to the people who live and work here. Quite simply, because this is Telekom’s home!