Together with Telekom Baskets Bonn, the City of Bonn, and Barmer, Telekom supports more physical activity and helps inspire children and young people across the region to enjoy basketball through "Baskets@school". Launched in 2017, the project brings together a range of programs tailored to different age groups and needs. Its goal is to get elementary school students in Bonn excited about basketball while promoting their health through more physical activity.

The program ranges from a playful introduction through the Baskets Elementary School Challenge to initial competitive experience and hands-on teamwork in the Baskets Elementary School League. Role models from professional sports provide further inspiration and encourage children to embrace physical activity and sports over the long term.