Telekom Baskets Bonn
Taking responsibility for the communities around us is very important to us. Our involvement with Telekom Baskets Bonn is an example of successful location marketing.
Taking responsibility for the communities around us is very important to us. Our involvement with Telekom Baskets Bonn is an example of successful location marketing.
The partnership between Telekom and Telekom Baskets Bonn has been in place since the club was founded in 1995—more than 30 years ago. Since then, Telekom has served not only as the main sponsor but also as the namesake of the club and its home venue, Telekom Dome. At the heart of this longstanding and successful collaboration is a shared connection to the region: Telekom is headquartered in Bonn and is committed to supporting local sports and the community. This makes the partnership a strong commitment to the Bonn region and its people.
Deutsche Telekom has partnered with the Telekom Baskets Bonn since 1995. The team has finished as German runner-up five times, most recently in the 2008/2009 season. Since 2008, Telekom has also lent its name to the basketball arena "Telekom Dome". With support from Telekom, the City of Bonn, and many other construction partners, a modern basketball arena was created that also hosts shows and concerts. For basketball games, Telekom Dome seats 6,000 spectators and features an investor, operator, and user concept. Alongside elite sports, young players have a home in the connected training center. The basketball center also hosts sporting events, congresses, and conferences.
Together with Telekom Baskets Bonn, the City of Bonn, and Barmer, Telekom supports more physical activity and helps inspire children and young people across the region to enjoy basketball through "Baskets@school". Launched in 2017, the project brings together a range of programs tailored to different age groups and needs. Its goal is to get elementary school students in Bonn excited about basketball while promoting their health through more physical activity.
The program ranges from a playful introduction through the Baskets Elementary School Challenge to initial competitive experience and hands-on teamwork in the Baskets Elementary School League. Role models from professional sports provide further inspiration and encourage children to embrace physical activity and sports over the long term.