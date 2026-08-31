Employer-Sponsored Child Care

The childcare places Telekom offers its employees play a central role. In Bonn, the company provides around 330 financially subsidized employer-sponsored daycare places. The places are available at four daycare centers in different locations across the city. Telekom's facilities are operated by Telekom partner organizations.

With its employer-sponsored daycare places, Telekom also responds to the company's new work culture - the "new normal". An important part of this culture is that employees can arrange their working hours flexibly. The opening hours at Telekom daycare centers are flexible as well. The centers are open for extended hours on workdays and, compared with other daycare centers, have only limited closure periods. The daycare centers are closed only on the days between Christmas and New Year's. For Telekom employees, this means they can coordinate their own work schedules with their children's care schedules as effectively as possible. In special situations where Telekom employees cannot bring their child to daycare - for example, if their child is ill - Telekom offers the option of working in a specially equipped parent-child office or using emergency care.

In addition to the company daycare centers, Telekom offers its employees in Bonn further ways to support a healthy balance between their personal and professional lives. In the federal city, the company partners with "Netzwerk Kindertagespflege Bonn". This association of nonprofit organizations, for example, connects families with qualified childminders.

At its Bonn corporate location, Telekom also offers a financially supported two-week summer holiday care program for employees’ elementary-school-aged children. Employees can book a summer camp for older children ages 12 and up.