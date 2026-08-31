'Connecting your world.' – This is both our slogan and our commitment. It captures Deutsche Telekom's brand promise in a single phrase. Together with our iconic 'T', our signature color Magenta, and our memorable sound logo, it provides guidance in a digital world that grows more complex every day. Our brand identity, centered on the 'T', is consistent across borders—a key step toward becoming a truly global brand.

We open the door for our customers to experience the full range of opportunities this world offers. As a trusted partner, we are with them every step of the way—and we make sure no one is left behind. That's what the Telekom brand stands for. In Germany, our home market, and in around 50 countries worldwide.

When it comes to communication, it’s not just about having the best product. What truly matters is sharing ideas, opinions, and meaningful moments—whenever and wherever you want. Connections enrich our lives. Digitalization is helping to break down barriers of time and place, transforming how we communicate.

Strong connections have a powerful impact on business and society, too. This thinking has shaped how we position our brand from the very beginning. Our purpose is: 'We’re only satisfied when everyone is included.' Telekom is committed to opening up digital access for people, making life easier and more enriching. We want to foster participation and connect everyone with what matters most—both personally and professionally. That’s why we put your needs and wishes at the center of everything we do. Our brand is relevant for all audiences, everywhere—without boundaries.