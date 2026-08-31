'Connecting your world.' – This is both our slogan and our commitment. It captures Deutsche Telekom's brand promise in a single phrase. Together with our iconic 'T', our signature color Magenta, and our memorable sound logo, it provides guidance in a digital world that grows more complex every day. Our brand identity, centered on the 'T', is consistent across borders—a key step toward becoming a truly global brand.
We open the door for our customers to experience the full range of opportunities this world offers. As a trusted partner, we are with them every step of the way—and we make sure no one is left behind. That's what the Telekom brand stands for. In Germany, our home market, and in around 50 countries worldwide.
When it comes to communication, it’s not just about having the best product. What truly matters is sharing ideas, opinions, and meaningful moments—whenever and wherever you want. Connections enrich our lives. Digitalization is helping to break down barriers of time and place, transforming how we communicate.
Strong connections have a powerful impact on business and society, too. This thinking has shaped how we position our brand from the very beginning. Our purpose is: 'We’re only satisfied when everyone is included.' Telekom is committed to opening up digital access for people, making life easier and more enriching. We want to foster participation and connect everyone with what matters most—both personally and professionally. That’s why we put your needs and wishes at the center of everything we do. Our brand is relevant for all audiences, everywhere—without boundaries.
When we founded the company in 1995, our focus was primarily on technology and international growth. As we expanded our portfolio and launched new products, new business areas emerged, and we became active in more and more countries. Along the way, we created a wide range of sender brands—from national and international business units to products, services, and tariffs. This made our overall brand image increasingly fragmented.
At the same time, convergence was on the rise. Technologies that were once separate began to merge. This called for a new, integrated approach. So in 2007, we started to streamline our fragmented brand presence and bring everything together under one simple, shared identity. We brought it all under a single roof: the 'T'.
With the new brand claim 'Connecting your world.' the Group highlights its global focus as one of the leading players in our increasingly digital world. The company aims to put your needs and expectations even more at the center of how we communicate. Together with the T, this claim helps create a unified brand experience worldwide.
This positioning gives us a strong foundation. Deutsche Telekom has consistently aligned its global brand strategy with the T umbrella brand. The well-known logo takes on a more prominent role in our communications. In the new brand architecture, Magenta also has a clearer purpose. The color label will structure our product portfolio across countries in the future. Combined with the Liquid Brand Design introduced by Deutsche Telekom in 2020, all these brand elements now reinforce our presence as a global brand. Our brand image is easy to understand across borders, making it more effective and efficient.
Studies like Brand Finance Global 500 regularly confirm the results of our consistent and focused brand management. According to the latest findings, Deutsche Telekom is recognized as one of the world’s most valuable brands. Experts place the Group as the only European company in the overall top 20, holding a strong eleventh position. Telekom is also ranked as the most valuable telecommunications brand globally. Looking at Europe, the 'T' remains the leading corporate brand.
Telekom’s strong performance is based on its current brand value, which the study puts at 96.2 billion US dollars. Compared to last year’s value of 85.3 billion USD, this marks a 12.8 percent increase. Since 2020 (39.9 billion USD), Telekom’s brand value has grown by 141 percent—more than doubling in that time.
The positive trend is also reflected in the Kantar BrandZ ranking ‘Top 50 Most Valuable German Brands’. Once again, Telekom is recognized as the most valuable German brand. According to the study, Telekom’s current brand value stands at 124.6 billion US dollars. Compared to 2025 (105.7), the Group has increased its brand value by an impressive 18 percent.
This strong performance highlights the company’s positive development, driven by sustainable investments and a successful umbrella brand strategy. Experts describe Telekom as one of the most popular and iconic German brands, enjoying high levels of trust among consumers. Thanks to the quality of its networks and services, Telekom reliably connects people.