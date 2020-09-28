With Telekom highspeed to kick off the German Supercup 2020



A high-speed network and a high-speed team: to mark the start of the German Supercup 2020, Deutsche Telekom and FC Bayern Munich will light up the Allianz Arena with a magenta T5G logo . Lighting up the stadium in this way is an ideal way for both partners to highlight Deutsche Telekom’s 5G network because high-speed is a quality that is needed both on the pitch and in the networks. On September 28, the primary sponsor will send a bright greeting to the team and its fans. FC Bayern will kick off the German Supercup 2020 against Borussia Dortmund on September 30. Kick-off is at 8.30 p.m.

“We’re crossing our fingers on behalf of FC Bayern Munich and wish the team plenty of success and speed in all of the matches. At the same time, we hope that the fans will soon be able to return to the stadium and will be able to experience the 5G advantages live in person”, says Michael Hagspihl, Head of Consumers at Deutsche Telekom. “By lighting up the stadium, we want to show the team and the fans that we are looking to the future – in terms of technology and sport.”

The new mobile communications standard has been available in the Allianz Arena since May 2020. Together, FC Bayern Munich and Deutsche Telekom want to use the technology to make the matchday experience even more attractive.

“We at FC Bayern and Telekom high-speed are a perfect match. Once again, we have set ambitious targets for the new season and are already looking forward,” says Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, CEO at FC Bayern München AG. “Our partnership with Deutsche Telekom has always stood for the best technological standards. Thanks to 5G, we have the opportunity to make a stadium visit even more attractive to the fans than before. They will hopefully be able to return to the stadium soon.”

Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have already been able to test 5G in their “living room”. The FC Bayern players were impressed by the speed of the new mobile communication technology in a video to mark the start of season. Joshua Kimmich even said that Deutsche Telekom’s 5G network is “faster than Phonzie”. Here, the 25-year old is referring to his team-mate Alphonso “Phonzie” Davies. The Canadian is currently believed to be the fastest player in German professional football.

Deutsche Telekom has installed eleven 5G antennas in the Allianz Arena which supply the stadium with the fast mobile communications standard. As a result, the inside and area around FC Bayern Munich’s home ground have excellent 5G coverage. The antennas use the 3.6 GHz frequency. This spectrum enables high-speed 5G with data rates of 1 Gbit/s and more. Not only that, over 40 LTE antennas are installed in the Allianz Arena. Consequently, the stadium boasts state-of-the-art technology and is at the forefront of technical innovations.

In recent weeks and months, Deutsche Telekom has continued working flat out to expand its 5G network. More than 3,000 cities and municipalities across Germany already have access to 5G. Over the last few weeks, around 30,000 antennas have been upgraded to 5G and integrated into the live network. As a result, 40 million people can already use 5G. That applies not only to major cities such as Munich and Frankfurt, but also to smaller communities like Wallgau in Upper Bavaria, Lampertswalde in Saxony, or Sankt Goarshausen of Lorelei fame. Even the antennas atop Germany’s highest peak, the Zugspitze, are now transmitting in 5G technology. Telekom 5G .

Videos „With Telekom highspeed to kick off the Supercup“

Light up Allianz Arena with magenta T5G

5G-Illumination der Allianz Arena

FC Bayern players and Telekom 5G

FC Bayern-Spieler und 5G in Allianz Arena

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