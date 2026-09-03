A new era is beginning for OTE Group’s commercial brand, as COSMOTE TELEKOM becomes Telekom. Going forward, the brand will operate under the internationally recognized Telekom name, benefiting from its global strength, innovative power and technological leadership. This rebranding is also intended to create new opportunities for next-generation digital experiences, products and solutions. Enhanced international integration and the leveraging of shared powerfrul synergies will generate even greater value for both customers and the society in Greece.

“Europe is a central pillar of Deutsche Telekom’s strategy, and Greece plays an important role in our ambition to be the leading digital telecommunications company and continue growing,” says Dominique Leroy, Board Member for Europe at Deutsche Telekom. “Uniting our brands opens new opportunities for our customers in Greece. It allows us to combine the innovative strength of our Group with our global partnerships to deliver even better solutions and experiences. Our ambition is not simply to follow digital development, but to actively lead it. And now, we are making this ambition visible in Greece too, backed by the strength and reach of the world’s strongest and most valuable telecommunications brand.”

“The transition to the Telekom brand is a natural evolution for us. COSMOTE was the brand that connected Greece to the digital era. Telekom connects Greece with the future of digital technology and the limitless potential of Artificial Intelligence,” says Kostas Nebis, Chairman and CEO of OTE Group. He adds: “As our brand enters this new era, we are building on our legacy. We continue to have the country’s most advanced networks, leading expertise, highly skilled people and the same commitment to Greek society. This combination of global strength and Greek heritage enables us to offer even more to our customers and brings us closer to our vision: to become the leading digital telecommunications provider in Europe, while helping Greece move into Europe’s top positions in terms of digitalization.”

With a stake of around 55 percent, Deutsche Telekom is the majority shareholder of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., Greece’s largest telecommunications provider. Under the brand Telekom, OTE Group will continue to offer a wide range of services: fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, pay-TV and integrated ICT solutions, as well as a wide range of other digital services.

One Telekom experience

Starting today, the Telekom brand and its iconic Magenta brand color will be introduced gradually across all customer touchpoints, creating a unified Telekom experience. The transition to the new brand culminates on 8 September, with the launch of the new communications campaign. “I am proud of and grateful for the successful collaboration with our Greek colleagues. Together, we are seizing this opportunity to set a new global standard for the currency and modernity of our brand,” explains Telekom’s Chief Brand Officer, Ulrich Klenke. “By switching to Telekom, we will be able to pool our resources even more effectively and leverage synergies in a more targeted way. I am convinced that the Greek market will benefit from the international strength of our brand.”

COSMOTE TELEKOM becomes Telekom: the corporate headquarters in Athens with the T-logo. (Source Telekom)

The products and services will be renamed, with COSMOTE 5G becoming Telekom 5G and COSMOTE Fiber becoming Telekom Fiber. The pay-TV service will adopt the name MagentaTV, while payzy will be renamed Magenta Pay. Similarly, COSMOTE stores will be renamed Telekom, while the network name displayed on mobile phones will change to TELEKOM.GR. The Group’s digital channels like apps, websites and social media will adopt Telekom’s new identity and Magenta color, with the official website becoming www.telekom.gr, the COSMOTE App becoming Telekom App and social media pages being renamed Telekom GR. The new brand will also be adopted by OTE Group subsidiaries.

“Connecting your world.”: the promise that remains

In this new era, the brand claim “Connecting your world.” remains. It expresses Telekom’s promise to bring people closer to what matters most to them, creating meaningful connections in everyday life, as well as Telekom’s and the Group’s ambition to leverage its infrastructure to connect the country, society and businesses with the future.

Telekom is the world's most valuable telecom brand

Telekom’s strength is reflected not only in its technological leadership, but also in the value and reach of its global brand. The company is the world’s most valuable telecommunications brand, the most valuable brand in Europe and the Number 11 brand worldwide across all industries, according to the “Brand Finance Global 500” study. It is the only European brand to rank among the global top 20, alongside companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon. The brand is currently valued at 96.2 billion US dollars, the highest level in the company’s 31-year history.



About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom corporate profile



