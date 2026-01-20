Deutsche Telekom increases brand value and remains the number one global telco brand

Deutsche Telekom is once again among the world's most successful and valuable brands. This is confirmed by the "Brand Finance Global 500" study, published today by the leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to the study, Deutsche Telekom remains the strongest telecommunications brand in the world and is further extending its lead over competitors Verizon and AT&T. It achieved a strong eleventh place in the overall ranking. In Europe and Germany, T remains the clear number one among corporate brands. Deutsche Telekom is the only European company represented among the top 20 most valuable brands worldwide. The global ranking is led by Apple, followed by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

Telekom's successful performance is based on its current brand value, the highest in the company's history. According to the study, this amounts to 96.2 billion US dollars. The increase compared to the previous year's value (USD 85.3 billion) is 12.8 percent, representing a record increase of approximately 11 billion US dollars. Since 2020 (USD 39.9 billion), Deutsche Telekom's brand value has increased by 141 percent, more than doubling within this period.



"The Telekom brand continues its successful trajectory. The results clearly demonstrate that our clear strategy, long-term continuity, and creative strength are paying off," explains Telekom Head of Brand Uli Klenke. "With high-performance networks, innovative products, and excellent services, we are opening up the opportunities of digitalization for people and creating connections and closeness where distances separate."

Brand factors play a central role

Brand Finance attributes the renewed significant increase in Deutsche Telekom's brand value to consistent brand management and the company's positive economic and technological development. The continued growth in the USA and Europe has had a particularly positive impact. Key factors such as innovation, customer service, value for money, customer recommendations, and trust also play a central role in this successful development. Deutsche Telekom has once again been able to impress in all these areas across its various markets. The consistent international brand presence further strengthens its perception as a global player. The ongoing integration of the umbrella brand in Greece has expanded its international footprint and also had a positive impact on brand value.

Brand Finance is a globally operating, independent institute for brand valuation and brand analysis, headquartered in London. The institute publishes a ranking of the 500 most valuable brands worldwide, based on their brand value in US dollars. Brand values are calculated by determining the licensing fees a company would have to pay if it did not own the brand. Further information about the "Brand Finance Global 500" study can be found at www.brandfinance.com or brandirectory.com/global .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance