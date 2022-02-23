MWC 2022: Deutsche Telekom focuses on sustainable technology with a meaning

At Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Deutsche Telekom will present innovations and solutions for digital living, sustainable action and social cohesion. The motto is "Connecting Meaningful Technology." Focus is on technologies that connect people and simplify their work and lives. "Digital technologies can help find answers to the big questions of our time," explains Antje Hundhausen, Head of Brand Experience at Deutsche Telekom. "On 1,200 square meters, we show how companies and industries can become more digital, more competitive and more sustainable. Our networks and digital technologies help them to do so. In addition, we will take a step forward together with trade fair visitors on the subject of sustainability and illustrate how we can be more climate-friendly in our private lives. For the younger generations, this is an important aspect today."

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Focus on people

Sensible technology not only protects the climate and the environment. They also focus on the needs of people, companies and society. For example, Mobile live production of TV content on smartphones or innovations in network slicing put people at the center. In addition, there is the Internet of Things and Digital home networking. Together with strong partners, Deutsche Telekom shows how customers, industry and commerce can benefit from network innovations and applications.

Technology with meaning

Telekom's stand is divided into four thematic focal points. "Business Innovation & Trust" area shows how digitization leads to a secure, sovereign and sustainable future. Experts in the "Home Experience Innovation" area will demonstrate which digital technologies make our home, the most important place in the world, more comfortable and sustainable. The area "Technology Innovation" presents what is already possible today in Telekom's green network. Here, Telekom shows how network solutions can also be tailored to the future needs of people, business and society. Key topics in the area "Sustainability Commitment": digital solutions and partnerships that pave the way for business customers to enter the circular economy. Or how that can be used to extend the life of smartphones, tablets and laptops to help save resources.

Visual highlights from Antonyo Marest and Refik Anadol

Well-known artists are also represented in Barcelona, bridging the gap to the digital world. Artist and designer Antonyo Mares shapes Telekom's trade fair presence with his Art Deco-inspired visual language. The renowned media artist Refik Anadol provides an additional visual highlight with his digital data sculptures.

At the Telekom stand, visitors can send a clear message against hate speech. Telekom is also committed in combating hate on the Internet at the MWC. Anyone who wants, can transform hateful tweets into creativity and a riot of colors with "Human Immersive Experience," Telekom's interactive exhibit.

Visit us - in Barcelona or on the web.

Experience our products and services live. From February 28 to March 03, 2022, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you there.

We have adopted extensive hygiene measures at our stand to protect visitors and employees. We will be making our appearance in Barcelona hybrid. All events will be streamed live. The main content of our exhibits will also be available online.

Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/

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