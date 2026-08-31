FC Bayern München is one of the world’s most successful and respected soccer clubs. As a leading club, FC Bayern stands for emotion, success, and progress—both on and off the field. With its unique track record of success, commitment to excellence, and strong international reach, the club embodies values that closely align with the Telekom brand. The partnership between Telekom and FC Bayern München brings together two strong brands that both stand for innovation, reliability, and high performance.

The partnership between Telekom and FC Bayern München has been in place since 2002, making it one of the longest-running and most successful partnerships in sports. The collaboration goes far beyond traditional sponsorship, focusing on technological innovation, digital fan experiences, and social engagement.

As a main partner, Telekom is present on the jersey and in the stadium, among other places, providing prominent brand visibility supported by FC Bayern’s sporting success. The partnership also includes activation rights in youth soccer and eSports, along with a strong presence on social media channels and through individual players. In technology, Allianz Arena has been equipped with high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi to offer fans a high-quality digital experience. Innovative solutions for stadium visitors and digital services continue to evolve. Another highlight is joint initiatives such as “No Hate Speech,” as well as inclusion projects in which both partners take on social responsibility.

The partnership is regularly showcased through events such as the Telekom Cup and Telekom Starkick, which are broadcast live on MagentaTV. Overall, both brands benefit from broad reach, innovative strength, and a credible, sustainable collaboration that has an impact well beyond soccer.



DFB