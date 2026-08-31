Soccer
Soccer is a key focus of our commitment, built on strong, long-term partnerships. At the forefront is our lead sponsorship of FC Bayern Munich—a prominent international commitment with a successful and well-known club.
Soccer is a key focus of our commitment, built on strong, long-term partnerships. At the forefront is our lead sponsorship of FC Bayern Munich—a prominent international commitment with a successful and well-known club.
At the national level, our partnership with the German Football Association (DFB) gives us a broad presence across Germany's soccer community. This portfolio is complemented by regional collaborations with Bundesliga clubs such as 1. FC Köln, Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Eintracht Frankfurt. These partnerships focus in particular on technology partnerships through which Telekom supports the clubs' digital transformation and co-develops innovative solutions for the soccer environment.
FC Bayern München is one of the world’s most successful and respected soccer clubs. As a leading club, FC Bayern stands for emotion, success, and progress—both on and off the field. With its unique track record of success, commitment to excellence, and strong international reach, the club embodies values that closely align with the Telekom brand. The partnership between Telekom and FC Bayern München brings together two strong brands that both stand for innovation, reliability, and high performance.
The partnership between Telekom and FC Bayern München has been in place since 2002, making it one of the longest-running and most successful partnerships in sports. The collaboration goes far beyond traditional sponsorship, focusing on technological innovation, digital fan experiences, and social engagement.
As a main partner, Telekom is present on the jersey and in the stadium, among other places, providing prominent brand visibility supported by FC Bayern’s sporting success. The partnership also includes activation rights in youth soccer and eSports, along with a strong presence on social media channels and through individual players. In technology, Allianz Arena has been equipped with high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi to offer fans a high-quality digital experience. Innovative solutions for stadium visitors and digital services continue to evolve. Another highlight is joint initiatives such as “No Hate Speech,” as well as inclusion projects in which both partners take on social responsibility.
The partnership is regularly showcased through events such as the Telekom Cup and Telekom Starkick, which are broadcast live on MagentaTV. Overall, both brands benefit from broad reach, innovative strength, and a credible, sustainable collaboration that has an impact well beyond soccer.
Telekom and the German Football Association (DFB) have shared a long-standing, successful partnership: For more than 20 years, Telekom has supported the DFB and its men's national team as an Official Partner. Together, they have been part of many defining moments in German soccer - from the "Sommermärchen" at the 2006 FIFA World Cup on home soil and the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil to UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, where Telekom played a central role as the holder of the TV rights, technology partner, and sponsor. The successful collaboration has since expanded strategically to include the women's national team and the men's U21 team, in addition to the men's national team.
The partnership with the DFB gives Telekom a high-reach platform to bring key company topics such as digitalization, connectivity, and technological innovation to life in an emotional setting of great social relevance. At the same time, this commitment strengthens Telekom's position as a reliable partner for major international events and creates emotional connections for millions of fans.
The inclusion of the women’s and U21 national teams in particular underscores Telekom’s strategic commitment to actively supporting diversity, youth development, and the sport’s long-term future. The partnership therefore contributes not only to reach and brand awareness, but also to core corporate values such as team spirit, innovation, and social responsibility.
The sponsorship is complemented by a close technology partnership with the DFB. Telekom provides the DFB Campus in Frankfurt with high-performance Optical fiber infrastructure and a reliable high-speed fixed-line network. The partners have also worked closely together in mobile communications for many years. In this way, Telekom supports the DFB not only through communications and media, but also as a key digitalization partner in the technological development of its infrastructure and processes.
Deutsche Telekom and 1. FC Köln have shared a strong, forward-looking partnership since the 2021/22 season. As a main partner, Telekom not only has a visible presence alongside the club in soccer, but above all supports its digital development as a strategic technology partner.
The partnership is built on shared values such as passion, team spirit, regional roots, and innovative strength. 1. FC Köln stands for tradition, emotion, and a particularly close connection with fans that reaches far beyond the region. Telekom contributes its technological expertise and digital infrastructure to make innovation tangible where people come together - at the stadium, within the club, and across the fan community.
For Telekom, this collaboration provides an opportunity to showcase key future-focused topics such as digital transformation, connectivity, and digital experiences in an emotionally engaging and socially relevant setting. At the same time, this commitment strengthens Telekom's position as a trusted digital transformation partner in sports and creates authentic connections with a broad football community.
The partnership illustrates how closely sports, technology, and entertainment are converging today. Together, Telekom and 1. FC Köln enable fans to experience digital innovations firsthand and create new ways to make football more emotional, interactive, and connected - at the stadium and beyond in digital spaces.
Alongside professional football, Telekom and 1. FC Köln also work together to support young talent and increase visibility for women's and girls' football. The partnership therefore stands not only for reach and brand presence, but also for future readiness, social responsibility, and a shared commitment to actively help shape the future of football.
Deutsche Telekom and Borussia Mönchengladbach have shared a longstanding partnership that has evolved from traditional sponsorship into a strategic collaboration since 2014.
Together, the two partners are working to define the next steps and further develop Borussia-Park into an even more connected, fan-focused stadium over time. At the heart of this is the question of how digital technologies can be used in the future to engage fans more closely and enhance the stadium experience in meaningful ways.
The focus is on jointly developing new ideas and approaches - from digital services and new ways to interact to innovative game-day formats. The goal is to make the stadium experience more emotional, personal, and relevant for fans.
At the same time, the partnership provides a foundation for further positioning Borussia Mönchengladbach as a forward-looking club among partners and sponsors. Digital opportunities open up new perspectives for marketing, data-driven insights, and innovative business models in sports and entertainment.
Since the 2023/2024 season, Deutsche Telekom and Eintracht Frankfurt have been breaking new ground together. Through the first strategic technology partnership of its kind, they are helping shape the digital future of soccer - right where emotions come to life: at Deutsche Bank Park.
At the heart of the partnership is a stadium experience that brings fans even closer to the game. High-performance connectivity, digital services, and innovative applications help ensure that you can not only experience big moments, but also share them with the entire community in real time.
At the same time, the collaboration opens up new opportunities for the club and its partners - from data-driven insights to innovative marketing and business models in sports and entertainment.