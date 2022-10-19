Premiere at the Elbphilharmonie: Telekom celebrates 25 years of Robbie Williams with orchestra, new album and Beethoven AI

International pop superstar meets classical music master in the world's most spectacular concert hall: Telekom brings Robbie Williams to Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie on Tuesday, November 15, for an exclusive and unique show. At the Telekom Street Gig, the world star will present songs from his greatest-hits deluxe album "XXV" together with the orchestra of the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt, conducted by Grammy Award winning conductor Steve Sidwell. Over 80 musicians accompany the exceptional British artist. The result of the century collaboration between Robbie Williams and the Beethoven AI, "Angels (Beethoven AI)," will also celebrate its live premiere. The performance will be shown from 8:00 p.m. on MagentaTV, in the free Livestream and the social media channels of MagentaMusik.

"I can't think of a better place than the Elbphilharmonie to play Angels in the AI version live for the first time, as well as songs from my new album XXV," says Robbie Williams.

Christian Loefert, Head of Communications and Sales Marketing at Telekom Deutschland, is looking forward to a very special evening. "The package of new songs by one of the greatest entertainers of our time and the AI version of Angels combined with one of Germany's best classical orchestras is unique. I am proud that we can offer this unique experience to the listeners in the Elbphilharmonie and millions at the screens."

From boy band to international superstar

Robbie Williams is one of the greatest artists of our time. This year, the exceptional British singer is not only celebrating his 25th anniversary as a solo artist. With his new album "XXV," he made it to No. 1 in the album charts in his home country for the 14th time. An achievement that so far only the Beatles have accomplished with 15 No. 1 albums. It's no surprise that Robbie Williams is at home on the biggest stages in the world. Not only that makes the performance in the Elbphilharmonie something very special. He will perform "XXV" live in Hamburg exactly as it was recorded. Together with a classical orchestra. The album shines with new songs and classic reinterpretations of his greatest hits. Among them, of course, "Feel," "Let Me Entertain You," "Somethin' Stupid," "Come Undone" and "Angels," the song that catapulted him from Take That member to solo world star in 1997.

Artificial intelligence presents "Angels" in a new guise

So it's no wonder that "Angels" is one of the most important songs of Robbie Williams' career. 25 years later, Telekom has created a special work together with "Angels" co-writer and producer Guy Chambers as well as composer Jules Buckley and the Beethoven AI. The AI, which already completed Beethoven's 10th Symphony last year, now took on one of the most famous pop songs. Guy Chambers and Jules Buckley first rearranged the song's basic structure. In close collaboration with AI project manager Matthias Röder and composer Walter Werzowa, the artificial intelligence interwove the Mondscheinsonate (Moonlight Sonata) with the intro to "Angels. For the instrumental part, the AI was freer and drew from all of Beethoven's works. The result is a work of one piece. This can be experienced live for the first time on November 15 in Hamburg.

Tickets exclusive for Telekom customers in Germany

Tickets for Robbie Williams' concert at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg cannot be purchased. Telekom is offering the tickets exclusively and free of charge via the MeinMagenta App starting October 26, 3 p.m. This offer is only available to residential customers in Germany. A fixed-network and/or mobile phone contract with Telekom Deutschland GmbH is required.

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