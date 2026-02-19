From MWC to the runway: three Croatian airports taking flight into the future with Deutsche Telekom’s 5G

The project includes significant investment in the construction of private 5G networks at these airport sites: making them future-fit and AI-ready, i.e. increasing operational efficiency, strengthening safety, and enhancing the overall passenger experience. Together, the three airports are set to become Croatia’s first smart airports – and a blueprint for next-generation airport operations across Europe.

Turning vision into infrastructure

The NextGen 5G Airports project represents a total investment of €5.6 million and is co-financed by the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Digital programme, which has awarded a €3.09 million grant. Since the start of the program, and out of dozens of proposals submitted across the EU, only four such airport-focused initiatives have received support to date – underscoring the strategic importance of this deployment.

For Deutsche Telekom, the project reflects a broader ambition: moving beyond connectivity as a commodity and positioning 5G SA as a foundation for digital transformation in critical infrastructure – from transport and logistics to energy and public services.

Why private 5G matters for airports

Airports are complex, highly regulated environments where safety, reliability and efficiency are non-negotiable. Traditional communication systems often rely on a patchwork of legacy technologies, each serving a narrow purpose.

Private 5G changes that equation. By giving airports full control over their own dedicated networks, it enables secure, high-capacity and low-latency connectivity tailored to specific operational needs – whether that’s airside inspections, perimeter security or ground handling.

In practical terms, this means fewer devices, simpler operations and faster decision-making – all running on a single, robust digital backbone.

Three airports, three use cases

While the underlying technology is the same, each Croatian airport demonstrates how private 5G can be adapted to local conditions:

Franjo Tudman International Airport Zagreb will be using drones equipped with ultra-high-definition cameras and AI-based analytics to inspect runways, fencing and infrastructure. What once required time-consuming manual checks will soon be done faster, more safely and with greater accuracy.

Pula Airport, operating on a smaller scale, will be deploying a network of UHD cameras and sensors along its perimeter. These systems detect damage or intrusions in real time – whether caused by people, animals or weather – and immediately alert operations teams.

Zadar Airport is equipping staff with industrial tablets connected via private 5G. Inspection data is to be captured digitally and transmitted instantly, replacing radio-based reporting and reducing the risk of human error.

Across all three airports, the benefits will be the same: improved safety, higher productivity and a seamless experience for passengers and staff alike.

Similarly to serving the unique needs of each airport, network flexibility allows adaptation to the specific requirements of each airline, operator, or user, providing them with infrastructure tailored precisely to their needs.

What does this mean for the passengers

For millions of travelers arriving in or departing from Croatia each year, private 5G isn’t about technology – it’s about a smoother and more enjoyable journey.

Smarter airport operations mean shorter waiting times, fewer disruptions and more reliable schedules, especially during the busy summer season. Faster inspections and real-time monitoring help keep runways open and flights on time, while improved coordination between ground teams reduces delays during boarding, baggage handling and turnaround.

Enhanced connectivity also supports better safety and security behind the scenes, without adding friction for passengers. And as airports increasingly digitize check-in, boarding and information services, travelers benefit from clearer updates, faster processes and a more predictable experience from curb to gate.

In a country where tourism plays a vital role, these improvements help ensure that a visit or a holiday in Croatia starts – and ends – on the right note.

A blueprint for Europe – and beyond

What makes this initiative especially relevant beyond Croatia is its scalability. The combination of private 5G, edge computing and AI creates a flexible platform that can be adapted to unique environments. Backed by EU funding and developed in close cooperation with regulators, universities and technology partners, the project shows how innovation can be introduced responsibly in safety-critical environments.

At the same time, it reflects a broader vision. Thanks to its dedicated, specialized teams, Deutsche Telekom enables the rollout of private 5G networks across countries, adapting them to local needs and regulations, while driving the development of innovative, impactful use cases across industries. From aviation and logistics to energy, healthcare and smart cities, private 5G is more than just faster connectivity. It provides a reliable digital foundation that helps critical infrastructure run more efficiently, more securely and more sustainably – today and in the future.

See how private 5G moves from vision to Europe’s critical infrastructure – on stage at MWC

As Europe looks to modernize its infrastructure and strengthen its digital sovereignty, projects like NextGen 5G Airports offer a clear message: the future of connectivity is not just about faster speeds, but about smarter systems that make everyday operations safer, more efficient and more sustainable.

And in Croatia, that future has already taken off – straight from the runway.

Deutsche Telekom at MWC Barcelona from March 2 to 5, 2026



Airports of the future on stage:

Marijana Bacic (Hrvatski Telekom), Mirela Seserko (Deutsche Telekom) and Marin Tica (International Airport Zagreb) showcase how private 5G is transforming airport operations, from AI-assisted runway and perimeter inspections to autonomous ground vehicles in highly regulated environments.

Wednesday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m. , livestream: mwc.telekom.com/2026



Stream press conference

Live from Barcelona on March 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. under www.telekom.com/media



MWC Theme Special

You can find more information on the individual topics under www.telekom.com/mwc-special



Visit us – in Barcelona or online

Experience our products and services live. From March 2 to 5, 2026, you will find Deutsche Telekom in hall 3 at booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live. Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/2026