Cloudification

Were you flashed when your apps, settings and photos on your smartphone were immediately back when you changed devices? Without having to re-save and reload! You already know this from e-mails. They are usually stored on servers and not on your computer. Whether it's "Drop Box," "MagentaCloud" or flexible telephony services for business customers ... the cloud is everywhere you connect.

Like a giant hard drive

What happens when someone uploads a photo to the cloud, for example? The photo and its backup copy are broken down into many individual parts and encrypted and distributed across multiple servers. The cloud is like a giant hard drive where individual customers get their own directory. And it's secure, cost-effective and scalable, so it can be quickly adapted to your needs. If the storage is full, more can be added quickly.

And with the network: Progress without performance limits

Many things can be cloudified - and then made really big. Take the Deutsche Telekom network, for example. Of course, no antennas or fiber optic cables can be cloudified. Telekom now separates storage size and computing power from the actual technology. It's all about computing capacity and software for network functions like voice, low-delay data transmission, et cetera. Until now, such functions were located on individual hardware blocks assigned to them. Now the software for them is being moved to the cloud, i.e., to the "giant hard disk”. In this way, it is distributed on a platform that can be programmed and configured by many people. There is no need to touch individual hardware blocks for every change. This means that progress no longer has any performance limits.