More sustainable products – from packaging to the device

How does Deutsche Telekom make its packaging more sustainable?

All new devices introduced to the market in Europe since mid-2022 have sustainable packaging. For this transition, we developed corresponding sustainability criteria and documented them in a packaging guideline. Among other things, we use recyclable and biodegradable materials, recycled paper whenever possible, and only non-toxic labels and prints (e.g., made from soy ink). The guideline also applies to the packaging of smartphones we source from our suppliers. We also focus on greater sustainability in logistical processes: shipping boxes for devices sent by the technical department are cut to size to save materials and fit precisely. The leftover cuttings are then used as eco-friendly filling material. But naturally, what is inside these packages should also have less impact on the planet.

How does Deutsche Telekom make its routers more sustainable?

The Speedport Smart 4 illustrates how we are making our receivers such as routers more eco-friendly overall. The packaging for this router is made of recycled cardboard and FSC Mix-certified paper. We also use 30 percent less material and dispense entirely with plastic film or bags. Eco-friendly, plant-based ink is used for printing. The materials in the device itself also have outstanding credentials thanks to LAN connections which are free of harmful substances and a housing made of 90 percent fully recycled plastic. Offering the router as a leasing model also helps us to reduce its environmental footprint. After use in the leasing program, Deutsche Telekom refurbishes and reuses the devices.

How does Deutsche Telekom make smartphones more sustainable?

We are also paying increased attention to the environmental and climate impact of the cell phones we offer. An example of this is our T Phone 2 and T Phone 2 Pro models. These two devices demonstrate that ecological design and a compelling price-performance ratio are not mutually exclusive.

They performed excellently in the Eco Rating. With 88 out of 100 points for the T Phone 2 and 84 out of 100 points for the T Phone 2 Pro, both smartphones are among the top performers.

Additionally, both models have received the "Green Magenta" label from Deutsche Telekom. The "#GreenMagenta" label identifies products that contribute to climate protection and responsible resource management. This labeling serves as a guide for customers in their purchasing decisions.

Sustainable usage by customers is supported by the fact that the devices receive monthly software and security updates from Telekom as well as system updates from Google for the first three years.

What is the Eco Rating for smartphones?

We would like to help our customers make more sustainable purchase decisions and encourage manufacturers to improve the environmental compatibilty of their devices. That is why we have teamed up with European companies Orange, Telefónica, Telia Company, and Vodafone to develop an industry-wide consumer labeling scheme for cell phones: the Eco Rating. With an overall score and ratings in five different categories, the labeling informs consumers about the environmental impact of more than 600 cell-phone and smartphone models from a total of 20 manufacturers. The result is a value on a scale from 1 to 100, with 100 being the best value for environmental compatibility. Transparent and simple!

Which sustainable services for smartphones does Deutsche Telekom offer?

Thanks to various new initiatives, mobile phones can be used for longer and used smartphones given a second life. With Trade MyMobile users can have their smartphone assessed and offer it to Deutsche Telekom to purchase – even if it comes from another network provider. The devices are then thoroughly cleaned and refurbished. As part of this refurbishment, Deutsche Telekom avoids replacing parts wherever possible to minimize the use of resources. Following the refurbishment, the reconditioned devices are resold under favorable conditions. As part of ReUse MyMobile, anyone interested can acquire these refurbished smartphones at an attractive price – refurbished and with certified quality. The devices in two quality classes come with a 24-month warranty. Each device undergoes tests based on the same functional standards as new devices. In this way, sellers receive cash for their old devices and buyers save up to 200 euros compared with purchasing a new device. Moreover, they make a valuable contribution to protecting the environment.

For business customers, collaboration with everphone or alternatively with TKD also offers complete device handling and, in turn, sustainable smartphone closed-loop recycling. As part of this process, a new cell phone is leased to customers for a certain period. The offering includes commissioning and repairs as well as the take-back and refurbishment at the end of the lease. Thanks to this principle, every device is given a second life-cycle and can save up to 50 kg of CO2 emissions depending on the model.

To ensure users enjoy their new and used smartphones for many years, Deutsche Telekom offers a tailor-made cell phone insurance policy with Insure MyMobile. The comprehensive insurance cover in the M and L variants kicks in if, for example, someone drops their cell phone and the display breaks, or if the device gets wet. If the phone fails, the insurance reduces the costs of repair so that consumers can use their device for longer – and, in turn, reduce the impact on the planet and save its resources.