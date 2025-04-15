What is 5G? Some basic information on the network

A look at the 5G technology

What is 5G? 5G represents the current stage in the evolution of mobile communications. Above all, it is revolutionizing mobile data transfer by providing higher capacities within individual mobile radio cells. The new features of 5G are not limited to enabling better use of mobile data, however. The 5G network also offers a range of other possibilities.

5G is the answer to increasing data traffic

Data traffic continues to grow unceasingly around the world. Network operators face the immense challenge of meeting demand for fast, ubiquitous data links by providing faster, larger wireless networks.

Now that the networking of people has already been the standard worldwide, the next step has been following for several years. Communications are expanding to include machines and devices, connected in the Internet of Things.

Many services focus on the requirements of industry, for example. Production processes are automated. In our everyday lives, we use innovative applications and entertainment solutions to improve the gaming experience of online gaming, for example

5G technology is the foundation for this, opening up near-infinite possibilities for new uses. 5G enables people and companies to participate in digital progress. For Deutsche Telekom, this is both an incentive and a challenge.

A communications standard, not a wireless standard

The digital connections between people and machines are evolving at breakneck speed. This calls for powerful networks and an appropriate infrastructure. Increasing data volumes require faster data transfer.

Because 5G is much more than just an enhancement of mobile communications, its label as simply a wireless standard falls far short of the mark. The future network has to respond to a huge and complex range of demands. The 5G network will provide the foundation for a variety of applications that primarily involve data communication in the broadest sense. That's why it's better to call 5G a new communications standard, rather than just a wireless standard.

The difference between 4G and 5G

The previous mobile communications standard is known as Long Term Evolution (LTE). With its network coverage and speed, this technology covers nearly all consumer needs and offers a sufficient data rate for a variety of everyday applications, such as mobile streaming of sports content or exchanging data over messenger apps.

LTE currently offers a bandwidth of 300 Mbit/s. The introduction of 5G does not mean the end of LTE for the time being, but is a further development in addition to the existing network. The parallel operation of both technologies will enable higher capacities and faster network speeds in the future.

Flexible provision of network infrastructure

5G will meet future requirements for data speed, network capacity, latency, and data security.

With 5G, numerous network layers are able to serve different applications in parallel, for example, for industry customers. Every application will receive its own suitable layer. The technology of dividing the network into individual layers is called network slicing. It is based on technologies such as network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networks (SDN). The flexibility these technologies provide will make it possible to combine real network capacities to create virtual network sectors on demand, opening up the possibility of customer-specific solutions.