Simply explained: What is the “Germany Stack”?

The AI stack for Germany aims to resolve this dilemma. It stands for the combination of sovereignty and modern technology. The goal is a secure, powerful digital environment in which data, applications, and AI are operated in accordance with German and European standards. The Germany Stack is essentially a “tech construction kit” that provides all the technical elements customers need for their products. This allows industry-specific solutions for public institutions, inner security, industry, and small and medium-sized businesses to be implemented quickly, securely, and in compliance with regulations.

In IT, the term “stack” describes a system consisting of several technological layers that interlock like building blocks. This is also the case with the Germany Stack: The lowest level is the infrastructure with data centers, servers, and networks. This is followed by the platform level, which manages data, provides software environments, and operates AI models. The top layer consists of the applications, i.e., the specific programs that companies and public authorities work with. The aim of the Germany Stack is to ensure that these levels are operated as far as possible under full control and in accordance with local standards in Germany and Europe.

How Germany's digital AI base works

Germany's digital foundation resembles a sovereign construction kit. The basic framework is provided by Deutsche Telekom with fiber optic connectivity and Europe's largest integrated cyber defense center for stability and security. This is followed by computing power. More than 10,000 GPUs from NVIDIA provide computing power and form the technical heart of the system. The cloud is controlled via SAP's Business Technology Platform, which companies can use to feed their data directly into the system and make it available for AI. Siemens shows how this creates industrial value: With the integration of Simcenter, complex simulations in the cloud are calculated in real time for the first time.