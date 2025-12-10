Ten thousand modern AI chips (GPUs) from NVIDIA are being installed for this purpose in a Deutsche Telekom data center in Munich – deep underground. Unlike conventional CPUs, which calculate tasks one after the other, GPUs can perform many tasks simultaneously and are therefore particularly well suited for graphics and AI calculations. They provide computing power that far exceeds what classic IT infrastructures can deliver. This enables the development and operation of large language models (LLMs), image and video AI, simulations, and robotics applications. The GPUs in the Industrial AI Cloud are as powerful as 2.3 million commercially available computers. Customers do not need to set up their own supercomputer environment but can instead use Deutsche Telekom's AI power.

The Industrial AI Cloud is primarily aimed at industrial companies, SMEs, start-ups, public authorities, and research institutions. Typical areas of application include quality assurance in manufacturing, predictive maintenance of machines, digital twins and 3D simulations, automated logistics, and industry-specific AI assistants. Customers can flexibly use the required computing power as a cloud service, depending on the project, data volume, and complexity of the application.

Another step towards digital sovereignty

The data is processed in a data center in Germany in accordance with German and European law. Partners such as SAP and Siemens integrate their platforms and applications so that AI solutions can be more easily integrated into existing business processes. This creates a “Deutschland stack” for industrial AI with high standards of data protection, security, and compliance.

The Industrial AI Cloud will be available for customers to use from the first quarter of 2026. It will instantly increase the available AI computing power in Germany by 50 percent. It is an important building block for Europe to remain competitive in industrial AI and to continue to build its own sovereign offerings.

Glossary CPUs : A CPU (central processing unit) is the central processing unit of a computer. As the main processor, it retrieves commands from memory, decodes them, and executes them. It also controls the flow of data between hardware components.



GPUs : A GPU (graphics processing unit) is a specialized graphics processor. It was developed for the fast parallel processing of graphics data, images, videos, and computationally intensive tasks such as AI training.



Stack : In the IT environment, a stack refers to a hierarchical basic structure in which several individual functional components are logically stacked on top of each other. Stacks consist of different software elements such as operating systems, server software, databases, runtime environments, or programming languages, each of which performs specific tasks to provide a solution.



Germany-Stack : This is a national initiative by the German government to create a sovereign tech construction kit with open standards in order to digitize government IT independently of foreign providers and ensure interoperability between the federal, state, and local governments.