Wi-Fi Sensing  – Innovation for home security and health monitoring.

The new Wi-Fi Sensing technology will transform modern connectivity into something even smarter in the future: a Wi-Fi Sensing Zone. What is it? Wi-Fi sensing uses the Wi-Fi signals from routers and Wi-Fi-enabled devices. Intelligent algorithms analyze the resulting network of signals between the devices. And recognize when something changes in it. For example, if there is an intrusion.

Wi-Fi Sensing enables a new ecosystem for improved home security and health monitoring. By using existing Wi-Fi signals and advanced AI technologies, the right router with innovative software makes it possible to detect movement, for example in the event of a break-in. It is also possible to detect the non-movement of people who have fallen and to measure vital parameters such as breathing and pulse without additional hardware. All that is needed is another WLan-capable device as a “remote station”.

New applications possible

Wi-Fi Sensing enables new applications such as

monitoring senior citizens so that they can stay in their familiar surroundings for longer

Burglary protection by detecting movements

Energy savings through presence-based automation and intelligent building management solutions.

WiFi sensing offers data protection compared to a camera. The identity of the persons is not recognizable, only silhouettes are shown.

WiFi sensing penetrates walls and offers a cost-effective solution for sustainable and efficient use of the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure. Deutsche Telekom is looking to cooperate with new and existing partners to further expand this flexible and innovative ecosystem.

Here Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, explains how WiFiSensing works in the video.

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