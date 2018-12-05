5G technology in industrial campus networks

What is a campus network?

5G technologies and the applications they enable will be used primarily in the industrial domain. They will enable automated, efficient production workflows – giving businesses a competitive advantage.

Campus networks are versatile in industrial sites of all sizes. 5G technology offers many of the required features such as extremely high bandwidth, short latencies and improved availability. But even today you can achieve a lot, based on existing 4G technology.

Campus networks are exclusive mobile networks for a defined local campus, a university or individual buildings, such as an office building. They are tailored to the individual needs of users and meet future requirements in the area of Industry 4.0.

How campus networks differ from public mobile networks

Together with OSRAM, Deutsche Telekom is testing a campus network for the first time in order to wirelessly connect machines in a real production environment. To accelerate the automated production and logistics processes, a separate private LTE network has been built on the factory campus alongside the publicly available LTE mobile network.

This approach enables OSRAM to use resources and network capacities independently of other users because the custom-built campus network is reserved for their exclusive use. As a result, they do not have to share resources like they would in a public network. This will guarantee specific features that are essential to modern business processes and innovative Industry 4.0 applications:

Closed wireless network

Strong data security

Fast data transfer with low latency

Availability of high bandwidths and defined data throughput

High reliability – with low energy consumption

The campus network cannot be accessed from the public network. The two are still connected in the opposite direction, however, to enable companies to communicate with partners, external service providers, or suppliers. Experts call this combination of public and private networks a "dual slice solution".

Advantages of 5G technology in mobile networks

Many campus networks already exist and exchange their data via WLAN, which is sufficient for current applications. As the number of connected machines and applications at a company increases, more powerful mobile networks are required. To provide them, numerous hot spots have to be installed to support wireless data transfer. This isn't a problem for static processes that remain fixed in one location, for example, to monitor a machine.

WLAN alone isn't suitable for mobile scenarios, however, such as driverless transportation systems used in logistics. OSRAM and Deutsche Telekom are jointly testing the use of robots that move autonomously on the company premises – that is not under remote control. These autonomous vehicles require seamless radio cells. If WLAN were used, when these robots changed cells, they would have to stop and establish a connection with the new cell before they could continue.

This would impose an unthinkable limitation on automated business processes in Industry 4.0. WLAN will continue to play an important role for many industrial applications in the future. But LTE, and in the future 5G, will complement the WLAN networks for even better, above all reliable connectivity. Companies benefit from improved productivity and security. Campus Networks guarantee availability, provide high bandwidths for industrial IoT processes, enable super-fast response times and meet requirements for mobile applications.

Campus networks also open up many other possibilities: when extended with an edge cloud (a local data center) and the use of complex algorithms, data management and processing can take place directly on site. In the public LTE network these computing processes run on a back end, somewhere deep in the network architecture, which would cause latency in the production processes.

In addition to the industry, 5G technology will also give a huge benefit to the Internet of Things and help advance the digitalization of Germany as a business location.