But how self-determined are we really? "Digital sovereignty" is the key term when it comes to maintaining control over technologies, processes and data. Especially for companies, public institutions and public administration in Germany and Europe, digital sovereignty is not only an ideal, but a necessity.

Global dependencies on technology providers, geopolitical tensions or strict data protection requirements such as the GDPR make it clear that Europe must be able to set its own rules in the digital space. Without digital sovereignty, companies and governments risk far-reaching consequences for security, innovation and competitiveness.

Regulated areas such as public administration, healthcare or national security are particularly challenged to reduce their dependence on individual technology providers. This is because this so-called "vendor lock-in" carries the risk of no longer being able to ensure information and data protection in accordance with national and European requirements.

In order to counter this risk, the federal, state and local governments have defined the goal of preserving and continuously strengthening the digital sovereignty of public administration. Commercial enterprises in Germany and Europe are facing similar challenges.

"Digital sovereignty describes the ability to shape the digital transformation in a self-determined manner with regard to hardware, software, services and competencies. With regard to digital technologies and applications, this means being able to decide independently to what extent one enters into or avoids dependence on providers and partners." (BMWK, 2024)

Digital sovereignty in three central areas

Data sovereignty: The ability to exercise complete control over one's own data. Without it, you lose the power to decide who can access your data and how it can be used.

The ability to exercise complete control over one's own data. Without it, you lose the power to decide who can access your data and how it can be used. Operational sovereignty: The ability to independently control and maintain critical infrastructure and operations. Without it, you risk losing control of key business processes and become vulnerable to external disruptions.

The ability to independently control and maintain critical infrastructure and operations. Without it, you risk losing control of key business processes and become vulnerable to external disruptions. Technology sovereignty: The ability to develop, produce and control key technologies independently. Without it, there is a strong dependence on other countries or companies for critical technological solutions, which limits one's own ability to act and competitiveness.

Reducing dependencies – creating alternatives

Digital sovereignty means not only reducing existing dependencies, but also creating alternatives. An open, competitive market and the interchangeability of IT components increase the resilience and flexibility of IT systems. This strengthens digitization in companies and administrations and promotes innovation. For example, the 8ra initiative aims to create a true multi-provider cloud edge continuum. This is a groundbreaking cloud ecosystem that is set to revolutionize data processing in Europe. In the same way, the promotion of open standards and open-source solutions contribute to the establishment of independent and sustainable IT structures.

In short, digital sovereignty is not a technical buzzword, but a central factor for Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Companies and public institutions that secure control over data, technologies and processes today are not only protecting themselves. They help shape Europe's digital future.