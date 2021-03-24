These are the 5G Frequencies Telekom uses in Germany

Which 5G Frequency bands does Telekom use in Germany?

For the current mobile standard, Telekom uses two 5G Frequency bands in Germany. One band is in the 3.6 gigahertz (GHz) range. The second operates at 2.1 GHz. The Frequency band Telekom uses in each location depends on physical conditions. The longer-wavelength 2.1 GHz Frequencies are well suited to providing coverage over large areas. Telekom uses 5G at the higher 3.6 GHz Frequency in densely populated regions: where there are many cell towers, the shorter-wavelength 3.6 GHz Frequencies offer their advantages. The physical law behind this? The longer the wavelength, the greater the 5G range.

This dual-band rollout makes sense. It enables Telekom to connect small towns to the 5G network quickly. At the same time, Telekom meets the specific requirements for 5G in large cities: On the 3.6 GHz Frequency, Telekom uses 90 MHz of spectrum for 5G. This enables higher data throughput than the 2.1 GHz Frequency. The wider spectrum increases capacity and speed. That is why Telekom has brought its high-speed 5G to Munich's Allianz Arena, for example.

Telekom's 5G Frequencies complement each other

The 2.1 GHz frequency band provides 15 MHz of Bandwidth for 5G. Until now, this frequency band was reserved for the UMTS standard. UMTS stands for „Universal Mobile Telecommunications System“. UMTS describes the third mobile communications standard, known as 3G. Telekom is reallocating this band to LTE / 4G and 5G through what is known as refarming.

Here’s how it works: Technicians replace a module in the equipment room at the mobile network sites and update the software. They do not need to replace the antennas. By the middle of this year, all UMTS sites will also transmit using 5G or 4G. This makes sense because the newer mobile standards offer many benefits. For example, a mobile carrier can serve more customers at the same time and faster. The 2G network will remain in place as a backup.

How are 5G and 4G connected?

The fifth mobile standard still needs its predecessor. The 5G network currently relies on the 4G architecture. It is a Non-Standalone (NSA) network. For the future, Telekom is planning a standalone 5G network. This network variant is called Standalone (SA). Telekom has already put the first 5G SA antenna into operation. In March 2021, this enabled the first 5G SA video call.

With Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS for short), Telekom operates two mobile standards from a single antenna. The antennas can transmit using either LTE / 4G or 5G, as needed. They make the available spectrum available based on demand. When users connect with 5G, they browse using 5G. If a smartphone supports only 4G, the antenna establishes a 4G connection. The benefit: DSS provides additional Frequency spectrum for LTE users. This also gives them greater data capacity and higher speeds.

What are anchor Frequencies?

Anchor Frequencies enable a 5G SA connection. This uses 4G. With an LTE Frequency as an anchor, the 5G request reaches the core network. For Telekom's network, this means that the 800, 900, and 1,800 MHz Frequencies can each serve as an anchor, for example. This anchor works for the 2.1 GHz 5G Frequency. The 1,800 MHz Frequency and the 2,600 MHz Frequency also serve as anchors for 5G at 3.6 GHz. In principle, any LTE Frequency can serve as an anchor. Telekom is therefore gradually introducing additional anchor Frequencies.

Many new smartphones now support all anchor bands. This applies to all smartphones available in Telekom plans. That was not yet the case by the end of 2020. Among other things, closely spaced Frequencies present a challenge for the technology: Until then, only a few smartphones, for example, supported the 1,800 MHz Frequency as an anchor for 5G at 2.1 GHz. Another technology helps here: known as Inter-Site-Anchoring.

Telekom’s 5G network is expanding rapidly

Today, 80 percent of people in Germany can use 5G. Telekom’s 5G network is expanding at a rapid pace, thanks in part to DSS. Telekom provides around 5,000 cities and municipalities with 5G. To make this possible, technicians have upgraded and expanded approximately 50,000 antennas for 5G. Most of them transmit on the 2.1 GHz Frequency. This is how Telekom also provides Helgoland and the Zugspitze with 5G, for example.

Telekom offers high-speed 5G on the 3.6 GHz Frequency in major cities. Here, users can reach speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second. 1,000 new antennas across Germany provide higher speeds. Telekom already transmits on the 3.6 GHz 5G Frequency in more than 30 cities (as of March 2021). For example, in Munich, Hamburg, and Berlin. Many cities in the Ruhr region are also ready for 5G.

Which 5G Frequencies have mobile network providers auctioned in Germany?

Only certain Frequencies are suitable for mobile communications. This is due to physical factors. That makes it necessary to regulate the use of radio spectrum. In Germany, the Federal Network Agency takes on this role. It manages the allocation of radio spectrum by auctioning the rights to use it for a set period.

Starting on 03/19/2019, the 5G Frequencies now in use were auctioned. This included the 3.4 to 3.7 GHz range and Frequencies in the 2.1 GHz band. The auction did not end until 06/12 of that year, after 497 rounds! On 08/02/2019, the Federal Network Agency announced its decision.

In addition to Telekom, other mobile providers took part in the auction. They included Vodafone, Telefonica Deutschland, and Drillisch (United-Internet). Telekom secured four frequency blocks in the 2.1 GHz band for 2.17 billion euros. Nine frequency sections in the 3.6 GHz range complete the package. Telekom holds the usage rights through 2040.

Frequency allocation is regulated. The Federal Network Agency is responsible for this. It allocates frequencies for specific purposes based on the Federal Government's so-called frequency plan. Allocation procedures must be transparent and objective.

One important upcoming date is 12/31/2025. On that date, the usage rights for the 800 MHz and 1.8 GHz frequency bands (three frequency blocks) expire. The rights for the 2.6 GHz frequency also expire.