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Devices and Systems

Here you’ll find information on password protection, device security, parental controls, and digital estate planning.

How do I find a secure password?

With a simple system, you can create unique passwords for every occasion.

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Better protect your accounts with two-factor authentication

A strong password is an important way to protect your privacy online. Two-factor authentication gives you even greater security.

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What you should know about password managers

Store login credentials securely: How a password manager helps you keep track of all your passwords.

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Fingerprint and facial recognition instead of a password?

Is biometric data secure? How our skin protects your smartphone—and where it needs an added layer of protection.

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