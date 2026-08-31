Devices and Systems

Here you’ll find information on password protection, device security, parental controls, and digital estate planning.
With a simple system, you can create unique passwords for every occasion.
A strong password is an important way to protect your privacy online. Two-factor authentication gives you even greater security.
Store login credentials securely: How a password manager helps you keep track of all your passwords.
Is biometric data secure? How our skin protects your smartphone—and where it needs an added layer of protection.
Most malware is designed for the Windows operating system. Still, you shouldn't take your Mac's security lightly.
Enable Windows features for greater protection and create a healthy level of privacy when you work on your PC.
A tablet’s sleek design can make it easy to forget that it is a computer that can be vulnerable to attacks and needs protection.
Tablets are versatile mobile devices. To help you enjoy them without worry, they need protection.
Four important tips to protect your mobile.
Six important tips to protect your router.
Screen locks, system updates, and backups – a few basic rules help protect your mobile phone.
Malware targeting Android is making headlines more and more often. How to prevent viruses and Trojans on your smartphone.
Changing your Wi-Fi network name—also known as the SSID—makes your local network more secure. Here's how!
Be careful what you download, because malware can slip in when you download programs or games.
Voice-over-IP telephone systems can also be described as computers with specialized tasks. And they need protection against attackers.
A Smart Home can make life in your own four walls safer and more enjoyable. Learn how to protect smart devices from attacks.
For security reasons, manufacturers lock down the core of their operating systems. Be careful when "boosting" your smartphone.
A good backup is the foundation of a secure system. This is how you create “digital twins” of your valuable data.
If your computer doesn't start as usual, there can be many reasons. An emergency CD may help you save your data.
Your browser is one of the most important programs on your computer. Improve your online security with a few simple steps.
Cloud services are convenient because they let you keep your data synchronized across multiple devices.
Erase your data easily.
Digital media holds a powerful fascination for children and teens. Help protect your children from risks by setting up parental controls and teaching media literacy.
Decide in advance what will happen to your data after your death, so digital assets and memories do not fall into the wrong hands.