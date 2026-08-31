Better protect your accounts with two-factor authentication

When you sign in to a service with a username and password, you use one security factor. With two-factor authentication, a second method secures access. Security experts call this a token: a technical device a person must have on hand when they want to sign in. Today, this is usually a smartphone.

This approach significantly increases account security. Even if an unauthorized third party knows your password, they cannot sign in—unless they also have access to the second security method.

How two-factor sign-in works

Signing in with two factors works almost as usual. However, the added security requires a second step.

Enter your username and password.

The service then sends you a text message, for example, with a sign-in code.

You also need to enter this code. Only then can you sign in.

Instead of a text message, some services use a special app installed on your smartphone. It generates new sequences of numbers at regular intervals. You need to use the current one when signing in.

How to set up two-factor authentication

Set up two-step authentication for Facebook

You can protect access to Facebook with two-factor authentication.

After you log in, go to „Settings“ by clicking the small triangle in the top navigation. From the menus on the left, select „Security and Login“. On the following page, click „Use two-factor authentication“. After you check the box, Facebook first explains how it works. On the next page, choose between SMS and access through an app.

As with other providers, if you choose the app, scan the displayed QR code to set up access in the app.

On the 2FA page, you will find the link to the recovery codes. You only need these if you do not have access to your smartphone.

Secure your Google Account with two-factor authentication

Visit https://myaccount.google.com/security and sign in with your Google account information. On the page, you’ll find the “2-Step Verification” option. Start setup and follow the on-screen instructions. Once Google has confirmed that you’re using two-factor authentication, you can also change the method there. Naturally, Google favors its own app and the Android ecosystem. However, QR code setup also works with other apps, such as Microsoft’s app. To set up access, all you need to do is scan the QR code.

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Set up two-factor authentication for your Dropbox sign-in

Visit www.dropbox.com/account#security. Enable "Two-step verification" and click "First steps" in the new window. You then need to re-enter your password. You can choose to receive the additional code by text message or through a mobile app.

If you choose text message, you will receive a text with a one-time code when you sign in to Dropbox.

When you use a mobile app, enter the code currently displayed in the app when you sign in. If you choose this option, the website displays a QR code that you scan with your app to set up access.

At the end of the setup process, Dropbox gives you a 16-digit code. You can use it to sign in if your smartphone is ever stolen or lost. Keep this code somewhere safe, such as in a password manager .

Protect your Microsoft account with two-factor authentication

Most Microsoft services now offer the option to sign in using two factors.

To do this, sign in at account.live.com and navigate to „Acoount Settings“. Or go to https://account.live.com/summarypage.aspx. Select „Security“, then „Additional Security Options“. There, you will find the „ two-factor authentication“ option. The system may ask you to enter your email address. Enter it to confirm, then wait for an email containing a security code, which you must enter in the dialog. Microsoft will then display your current security settings. Click „Set Up a Two-Step Verification Process“. There, choose between an app and a phone number. If you use a phone number, you will receive either a text message or, if you prefer, a phone call. A computer-generated voice will read out the required code.

If you choose the app, Microsoft displays a QR code that you scan with the app. You will then receive a security code that you will need if you no longer have access to your smartphone. Keep it in a safe place.

Enable two-factor authentication for Apple

If you want to protect your Apple iCloud account with two-factor authentication, you can set it up on an iOS or macOS device.

Here's how to do it on iOS

Select “Settings,” “[Your Name],” and “Sign-In & Security.” On older versions, select “Settings, iCloud.” Tap “Turn On Two-Factor Authentication.” Tap “Continue.” Then enter the phone number for the trusted device where you want to receive a verification code.

If you use macOS, set up your system as follows

From the "Apple" menu (Apple icon), select "System Settings." Then select "iCloud" and "Account Details." Select "Security." Select "Activate Two-Factor Authentification."

Enable two-factor authentication on Android smartphones

Select "Einstellungen." Then select "Google." Next, select "Manage Your Google Account." Then select "Security." Next, select "Activate Two-Factor Authentification."

Note: Settings on Android smartphones may vary slightly by manufacturer.

Why you need app passwords

If you use your two-factor-protected account in other apps or on devices that do not directly support entering the second factor, you need what is known as an app password. On the 2FA setup pages for the relevant service, you can find options to authorize an app as trusted.

Signing in generally works like this