What you should know about password managers

For security reasons, when you change your password, you can't reuse the password you've already used that you came up with, and you need to deviate from your personal system. Different services, programs, and applications often require passwords of different lengths. A password manager helps jog your memory.

These are the benefits password managers offer

All passwords and PINs are stored centrally in one place.

You only need to remember the one password for your password manager.

Most password managers offer additional convenient features, such as password generators, cloud functionality, and automatic checks of existing passwords.

With a mobile version of the software, you can conveniently take your passwords with you on your smartphone when you're out and about.

How to find the right password manager

The market is vast, and you can choose between free and commercial options. These include apps that store all data locally and others that use the cloud.

When choosing a password manager, make sure the provider offers ongoing development, regular updates, and support. If you choose an open-source solution, use only programs that have been available for several years and are still being developed.

Check reputable tech publications to see whether this program has ever had security vulnerabilities.

Check the product pages to find out how your data is protected and where it is stored. If an app stores the database in the cloud, take a particularly critical look and find out what safeguards the manufacturer has put in place.

The app should provide a way to access the database if the master password is not recognized or is unknown. This could be a special certificate or a printout that you can also share with relatives so they can access the data in an emergency. Also consider your digital legacy .

Decide which additional and convenience features are important to you: Generate secure passwords Automatically check the security of existing passwords Help filling out web forms and applications Store documents in an encrypted data vault Mobile apps Synchronize across different devices without the cloud, for example via Wi-Fi



A few tips for using a password manager