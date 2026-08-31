Fingerprint and facial recognition instead of a password?

These methods are currently in use

Biometrics is an authentication method that uses biological characteristics such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or the iris for identification.

Fingerprint sensors: This type of biometric identification is used in many areas, for example when applying for a new passport or ID card. Most midrange smartphones already come equipped with a corresponding sensor.

Facial recognition: Apple calls its method „Face ID,” while Microsoft uses „Windows Hello.” In both cases, the operating system captures the user’s face. When your tablet or smartphone is locked, all it takes is a glance at the front-facing camera. This also works if you wear glasses and take them off.



Iris scanning: The less common recognition of the iris in the user’s eye falls into the same category. It also has an individual pattern.

Is my biometric data secure?

For the comparison between the data received by the sensor or camera and the reference pattern to work, biometric characteristics must be stored on the device. Can attackers access these reference patterns on the phone.

That cannot be ruled out entirely. Device manufacturers are reluctant to reveal how their systems work. So it is possible that malware could copy your fingerprint from your device.

Apple sets a good example in this regard. With "Face ID," for instance, the captured reference data is first stored in a computational model. The reference itself is kept in an encrypted area of the iPhone's memory. Images are not stored on the device—only the data from the computational model is.

Biometric security features are primarily convenient

Biometric identifiers used to unlock a device primarily make things more convenient because they let you sign in faster. Our biometric identifiers are unique, but that does not make them more secure than a password. Not least because we carry them with us all the time.

In everyday life, people leave their fingerprints everywhere, all the time. If a criminal wanted to go to the trouble of specifically spying on a victim, it would be easy to steal a used glass from a café, for example, to obtain a sample fingerprint. Under laboratory conditions, security researchers have also occasionally managed to fool device recognition mechanisms using special photos or fingerprints replicated from plastics. But these types of attacks are not suitable for the large number of devices in use.

Locking your smartphone or tablet with facial recognition or a fingerprint is still safer than not using a lock at all. However, biometrics are not more secure than a strong password.