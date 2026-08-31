More protection for children
Digital media holds a powerful fascination for children and teens. Help protect your children from risks by setting up parental controls and teaching media literacy.
Digital media holds a powerful fascination for children and teens. Help protect your children from risks by setting up parental controls and teaching media literacy.
Helping children use digital media with confidence is an educational responsibility parents need to embrace today. Technical solutions can help shield children from harmful content in ways that suit their age. These tips have proven helpful:
In general, there is no one-size-fits-all solution for this issue. Trust and children’s maturity play an important role. The portals Schau hin and Klicksafe.de offer advice and support, for example. Deutsche Telekom also provides free, easy-to-understand materials on many aspects of media literacy through Teachtoday, Scroller, or Teachtoday Academy .