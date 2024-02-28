How to Change Your Wi-Fi Network Name

Five reasons to change your Wi-Fi name

Security: A Wi-Fi network is identified by its Wi-Fi name. It is also often called the Wi-Fi name, Router name, or SSID (Service Set Identifier). By default, the Router's Wi-Fi name is its model designation. This is convenient - unfortunately, for potential attackers too. They can use the model specifications to easily identify potential vulnerabilities in the device. This could allow them to access your private data without authorization or even misuse your home network to commit crimes. Make it as difficult as possible for unauthorized people by choosing a unique Wi-Fi name. Confusion: In densely populated residential areas, several Wi-Fi networks may have the same default name. Changing the Router name, or renaming the Wi-Fi network, can help you avoid confusion and make it easier to recognize your own network. Personalization: Changing the Wi-Fi network name lets you give your network a personal touch. This makes your Wi-Fi network unique. Identifying multiple networks: If you operate multiple Wi-Fi networks at the same time (for example, a 2.4 GHz network and a 5 GHz network), changing the SSID can make it easier to tell the networks apart. This can be helpful if you want to assign specific devices to a particular network. But be careful: Changed names can prevent devices from always connecting automatically to the required frequency band. If you experience disconnections, it is best to reset to the factory settings. Easier configuration: If you use several Wi-Fi networks - for example, a guest Wi-Fi network and a private network - changing the Wi-Fi names can simplify configuring and managing these networks. A unique name makes it easier to select and access the right network each time.

A funny Wi-Fi name - why not?

Humorous names for your Wi-Fi or home internet are a way to give your network a personal touch and put a smile on your neighbors' faces. From clever puns to funny references, there are countless options: whether "Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi", "Obi WLAN-Kenobi" or the romantic "Gone with the Wi-Fi". So why not bring a little fun to the world of wireless connections?

Step-by-step guide - how to change your Wi-Fi network name:

Connect to the network : Make sure you are connected to the network whose name you want to change. You may need an Ethernet cable to connect to your Router.

: Make sure you are connected to the network whose name you want to change. You may need an Ethernet cable to connect to your Router. Router login : Open a web browser (for example, Chrome, Firefox, or Edge) and enter your Router's IP address in the address bar. By default, the IP address is often 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1. You can also check your Router's user manual to find the exact IP address. For Telekom Speedport routers, you can enter "speedport.ip" instead. Press Enter to open the Router login page.

: Open a web browser (for example, Chrome, Firefox, or Edge) and enter your Router's IP address in the address bar. By default, the IP address is often 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1. You can also check your Router's user manual to find the exact IP address. For Telekom Speedport routers, you can enter "speedport.ip" instead. Press Enter to open the Router login page. Sign in : Enter your device password or depending on your Router - your username and password to sign in and access the Router configuration page. For example, on Telekom Routers, you can find the login credentials on the device pass. On many devices, they are also on a label attached to the device. If you changed the password and have now forgotten it, you may need to reset your Router to its factory settings.

: Enter your device password or depending on your Router - your username and password to sign in and access the Router configuration page. For example, on Telekom Routers, you can find the login credentials on the device pass. On many devices, they are also on a label attached to the device. If you changed the password and have now forgotten it, you may need to reset your Router to its factory settings. Navigate to WLAN settings : After you sign in, look for the WLAN settings on the Router configuration page. The exact path may vary depending on the Router model, but you can usually find them under a menu item such as "Netzwerk", "Wireless" or "WLAN".

: After you sign in, look for the WLAN settings on the Router configuration page. The exact path may vary depending on the Router model, but you can usually find them under a menu item such as "Netzwerk", "Wireless" or "WLAN". Changing the Wi-Fi network name (SSID) : Select the field for the Wi-Fi network name or SSID (Service Set Identifier). Delete the current name and enter the new name you want to use. Choose a secure, unique network name. Caution: Use a name that does not reveal personal information about you. We therefore do not recommend using your last name. Important: Special characters and spaces in the Wi-Fi network name can cause issues on your device.

: Select the field for the Wi-Fi network name or SSID (Service Set Identifier). Delete the current name and enter the new name you want to use. Choose a secure, unique network name. Caution: Use a name that does not reveal personal information about you. We therefore do not recommend using your last name. Important: Special characters and spaces in the Wi-Fi network name can cause issues on your device. Saving your changes : After entering the new name, look for an option to "Speichern" or "Übernehmen" your changes. Click it to confirm your new settings.

: After entering the new name, look for an option to "Speichern" or "Übernehmen" your changes. Click it to confirm your new settings. Test the connection: Look for the new Wi-Fi name in the list of available networks on your devices. If the new network name isn't visible, restart your Router. Some Routers need to restart before they apply new settings. Then connect to the network using the new name and check that the connection works. Important: After changing the Wi-Fi name (SSID), you need to reconnect all devices that were previously connected to your Wi-Fi.

Done - your Wi-Fi now has a new name!

Would you like to learn more about changing your Wi-Fi name? Whether you use a Speedport Router or FRITZ!Box Router, our easy-to-follow videos show you step by step how to give your Wi-Fi a new name.