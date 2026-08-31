How to properly secure your Mac

Most malware, such as Trojans or viruses, is written for the Windows operating system. This is primarily because Windows computers are much more widely used. Cybercriminals have more incentive to operate on this platform. Because of its different architecture, Windows malware does not directly harm a Mac. However, a Mac can still spread the malware.

A second reason to protect your Mac: Although the operating system architecture makes it harder for malware developers to program a working virus, worm, or Trojan, it is still possible.

Use these tips to protect your Mac

Set a password

Secure your Mac login with a (strong) password. You can set this in the „General“ section under „Security“ in „System Settings“. There, you can specify how long before you need to enter your password after your computer goes to sleep.

Secure your Mac login with a (strong) password. You can set this in the „General“ section under „Security“ in „System Settings“. There, you can specify how long before you need to enter your password after your computer goes to sleep. Use an account without system privileges

The macOS operating system has different permissions and roles. The account created automatically during system setup always has system privileges. After entering its password, it can access areas of the file system that include core operating system functions. These privileges allow security-related system settings to be changed. For this reason, create a new account in „System Settings“ under „User& Groups“ that is not „Admin“. Use this account for your everyday work. This helps prevent malware from spreading further to system-critical data.

The macOS operating system has different permissions and roles. The account created automatically during system setup always has system privileges. After entering its password, it can access areas of the file system that include core operating system functions. These privileges allow security-related system settings to be changed. For this reason, create a new account in „System Settings“ under „User& Groups“ that is not „Admin“. Use this account for your everyday work. This helps prevent malware from spreading further to system-critical data. Keep Apps in check

In "System Settings," use the "General" section to choose where programs must come from before they can be installed. The "App Store" option offers added security because Apple reviews Apps there before making them available.

In "System Settings," use the "General" section to choose where programs must come from before they can be installed. The "App Store" option offers added security because Apple reviews Apps there before making them available. Review sharing settings

Your Mac can make a range of its resources available on the network for external systems to use. These include directly connected printers, files, and an internet connection. Such sharing settings can be a potential entry point for criminals or harmful Apps. Review the sharing settings in "System Settings" carefully, and enable only those you need.

Your Mac can make a range of its resources available on the network for external systems to use. These include directly connected printers, files, and an internet connection. Such sharing settings can be a potential entry point for criminals or harmful Apps. Review the sharing settings in "System Settings" carefully, and enable only those you need. Turn on the firewall

Your Mac has a built-in firewall. To block incoming connections, it is best to turn it on. To do this, open "System Settings," "Security," and "Firewall." Then click the switch to enable the firewall.

Your Mac has a built-in firewall. To block incoming connections, it is best to turn it on. To do this, open "System Settings," "Security," and "Firewall." Then click the switch to enable the firewall. Install antivirus software

Get antivirus software for your Mac and update it regularly. It not only detects the few known threats designed for Macs. This type of software also helps prevent your computer from spreading Windows viruses found in files or emails.

Optionally, your Mac offers "FileVault," which lets you encrypt your entire data system. This makes things more difficult for data thieves.