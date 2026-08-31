Smart Home? Secure!

What a smart home can do

The range of devices and solutions that make life easier continues to grow. Typical devices include:

Lighting systems

Heating controls, either centralized or through dedicated thermostats

Controls for home systems, such as window shades

Smart door locks that can be operated without a key

Security sensors that alert you to broken glass, smoke, or flooding

Indoor and outdoor security cameras

The different solutions can often be connected with one another. For example, the heating and lights can turn on automatically when someone approaches the home. Or the temperature in the rooms can be lowered in winter when the last person leaves the apartment.

Avoid these vulnerabilities

Don't take smart device connectivity lightly. Many solutions do without wired connections and instead use encrypted wireless protocols or the wireless network set up in your home (WLAN). But if you want to control a light remotely using an app, a connection to your home network also needs to be available from outside. One weak point may be a Router that hasn't been properly secured. If criminals use this route to gain access to internal cameras, for example, residents could be monitored without their knowledge.

"Typical" threat scenarios can arise from, among other things:

insufficiently secured wireless networks (WLAN)

software errors and security vulnerabilities in the control software

How to improve security in your smart home