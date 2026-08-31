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Do you need antivirus software for your Android smartphone?

2 min read

How to prevent a malware infection on your smartphone.

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Android malware is also making headlines more and more often. Trojans and viruses specifically try to copy your online banking data or use your device's computing power to mine the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. That's why it's important to learn about this topic.

To reduce the risk of malware infections, follow our general tips for greater smartphone security, especially when installing apps. If you want to check your smartphone specifically for malware, you have several options.

Protect your smartphone with Google Protect

Google offers all Android smartphone users a free virus scanner that you don't even need to install. "Google Protect" is part of the Play Store and monitors installed apps. Here's how to check whether the scanner is enabled:

  • Open Google's "Play Store."
  • In the main navigation, tap "Play Protect."
  • In the options, "Check the device for security threats" should be enabled.
  • The top section of the dialog shows whether "Play Protect" has checked your device before. If you wish, tap the "Refresh" button to start the process manually.

 

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If you want a second opinion – install protection packages for Android

“Play Protect” checks the apps you install and download for malware. This gives you a solid foundation for greater security. Whether you also need a second security app for your smartphone depends on how much security you want. 

  • Most apps that protect your smartphone offer a range of additional features, such as blocking calls from premium-rate numbers or numbers known for spam, or checking email attachments. 
  • You may also value a second opinion to confirm the results from “Play Protect.” In these cases, installing an additional program can make sense. With Telekom’s “Complete Security Package,” for example, you can help protect your PC, tablet, or smartphone. With the “Protect Mobile” offer, on the other hand, you move your smartphone’s protection entirely to the network. This identifies and fends off threats before they even reach your smartphone.

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