Do you need antivirus software for your Android smartphone?

Android malware is also making headlines more and more often. Trojans and viruses specifically try to copy your online banking data or use your device's computing power to mine the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. That's why it's important to learn about this topic.

To reduce the risk of malware infections, follow our general tips for greater smartphone security, especially when installing apps. If you want to check your smartphone specifically for malware, you have several options.

Protect your smartphone with Google Protect

Google offers all Android smartphone users a free virus scanner that you don't even need to install. "Google Protect" is part of the Play Store and monitors installed apps. Here's how to check whether the scanner is enabled: