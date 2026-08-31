Emergency boot media can save your data
If your computer no longer starts as usual, there can be many reasons. With emergency boot media—a CD or USB flash drive—you can try to repair the system. This gives you a chance to save your valuable data.
If your computer no longer starts as usual, there can be many reasons. With emergency boot media—a CD or USB flash drive—you can try to repair the system. This gives you a chance to save your valuable data.
In the early days of the personal computer (PC for short), startup problems and system crashes were part of everyday life for most users. Today, all operating systems are much more stable. Developers have integrated a range of measures that can repair operating systems if problems occur. Still, your computer may occasionally fail to start properly. External boot media helps you stay prepared.
During startup, your computer runs a series of programs and scripts that help the system check its integrity. It also performs minor maintenance tasks. If the system detects problems, it lets you know with relevant notices and instructions.
For this to work, the part of the operating system that handles these tasks must function without errors. If it does not, your computer will not start at all. Possible reasons include:
If your Windows PC no longer starts up, you need external bootable media containing the operating system. There are two ways to create the bootable media:
The recovery drive lets you reinstall Windows. It also includes all the repair tools found on an original DVD.
Alternatively, you can obtain a disk directly from Microsoft. This version of Windows is intended to rescue a system. However, it is not intended for setting up a new PC with Windows at a particularly low cost.
Depending on the reason for the issue, using alternative boot media may be helpful. Many antivirus software providers offer rescue systems like these, which are primarily designed to scan for and remove malware.
However, these emergency tools are not suitable for repairing or reinstalling Windows! Depending on the included tools, you can use these systems to
You can download rescue media free of charge from the manufacturers' websites, for example from Norton or Kaspersky .