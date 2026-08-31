Be careful when modifying your phone

What exactly is “rooting”? How do “jailbreaks” work?

Manufacturers deliberately shield the core of their operating systems from users. This applies to both Android and iOS. They expect this to reduce the need for technical support because users cannot make their device unusable through incorrect configuration. Depending on the device, this operating system protection can usually be bypassed with more or less effort. Instructions for doing so can be found online fairly quickly. This type of device modification requires a computer, specialized software, and a USB cable.

“Rooting” means that a user gains access to every part of the system, including areas the manufacturer has protected from users. The term itself comes from the Linux operating system. Linux has a particularly privileged user who is also allowed to modify system components.

"Jailbreak" is more commonly used in the world of Apple computers. The English word for a prison escape refers to bypassing iOS system restrictions.

What you can do with rooting and jailbreaking

With full access to your smartphone, you can reach many areas that would otherwise be locked:

For example, you can add another app store, which lets you download apps that aren't available in this form from either Google or Apple.

You can install an entirely different Android version on your smartphone.

Or you can change how the device behaves on the network.

Use caution when rooting or jailbreaking.

Device manufacturers may exclude modified devices from warranty coverage and statutory warranty claims. If you want to experiment with this, it is better not to use the phone you rely on every day and instead use an older smartphone you no longer use. For your own protection: If you make a mistake while working on the operating system or the power supply is suddenly interrupted, the device may no longer start at all.

Weigh the potential risks

If your old device no longer works properly anyway or is simply too slow, there is nothing wrong with experimenting with "jailbreaks" or "rooting." Still, you should be aware of the potential risks.