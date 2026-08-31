Use Android tablets safely

Ten tips for greater security on your Android tablet
For the Android operating system, Google only provides the framework and basic functionality. Each manufacturer can change the system’s features and, in particular, the menu labels. As a result, commands on your tablet may have different names, or a feature may be located somewhere other than where it is described. In that case, the device’s built-in search feature can help you.
- Set up a device lock.
Like a smartphone, a tablet becomes a very personal device for most people. It stores sensitive information, such as your personal address book, login details for social networks, and emails, possibly even work emails. That is why we recommend setting up a device lock. You can choose from several options, including pattern unlock, a PIN, a password, and, depending on your device, a fingerprint scanner or facial recognition. You can find this so-called „Face Unlock“ under „Settings, Device Security, Lock Screen Type“. Whichever method you use, make sure you enter your pattern or password discreetly. To do this, disable the „Muster sichtbar machen“ option under „Settings, Device Security, Secure Lock Settings“.
- Install operating system and app updates.
Install system updates from the manufacturer as soon as they are available, as updates include many system improvements. They fix errors and close potential security vulnerabilities. You can find this option under “Settings, Software update.” For the same reasons, you should also install app updates automatically. On devices with Google Play Services, you can find this option in the PlayStore under “Settings.” Starting with Android 10, Google Play Services also updates some operating system components.
- Back up your data regularly.
Create a Data backup regularly. This helps protect you from data loss caused by theft, technical issues, or even ransomware—malicious software that encrypts user data and demands a ransom. For example, you can connect your tablet to your PC using a USB cable. Your device then appears in File Explorer as a removable drive. Then copy the files to your computer. Or use Google or an independent app to perform the Data backup through the cloud (“Settings, Cloud and accounts, Backup and restore, Backup settings or Backup account”).
- Only install Apps from official sources.
Before they are released, these Apps are reviewed by Google or the app store provider. Do not enable any option that allows you to install software from other sources, such as your browser. By far, most Android device malware infections happen this way: when someone accidentally allows the installation of malicious Apps from the internet. To check your current settings, search Settings for "unknown" (as in "install unknown Apps").
- Make sure that „Google Play Protect“ is enabled.
This applies only to devices that were shipped with Google Play services. If your device has the Google Play Store, this is the case. Google Play Protect includes several features that protect your device from malicious apps and websites and also let you locate, lock, and erase your device remotely. Check under „Settings, Security, Google Play Protect“ that Google Play Protect is active. Then click the gear icon in the top right and make sure the options „Gerät auf Sicherheitsbedrohungen prüfen“ and „Improve the detection of malicious apps“ are also enabled.
- Limit Apps permissions.
When Apps want to access personal data such as contacts, calendars, messages, or your location, the operating system asks for your consent. Many Apps request overly broad access permissions. Consider why an App needs access, and grant only the permissions it truly needs. You can review and adjust permissions at any time under "Settings, Apps" or "Settings, Privacy, Permission Manager."Turn on “Mein Gerät finden”.
- If you are concerned about losing your tablet, for example through theft, you can turn on the “Find My Device” feature (“Einstellungen, Sicherheit und Standort”). Here, you need to balance your need for security with privacy: When “Find My Device”” is enabled, Google knows your location; in return, you can locate a lost device and find it again. If you are not worried about losing your device and do not want to use your tablet for navigation, you can turn off location services under “Settings, Security, and Location”. Google will then not know your location. On some devices, you can also find these settings in Quick Settings by swiping down from the top of the screen.
- Require authorization for in-app purchases.
So-called "in-app purchases" can lead to unexpected charges. To help protect yourself, enable the option to require authorization for these purchases. You'll then need to enter the required code for every purchase. Here's how to find this feature: Open Google Play Store and swipe to the right. Then, under "Settings," enable the "Require authentication for purchases" option.
- Use WLAN and Bluetooth thoughtfully.
Give attackers as little opportunity as possible. Turn on Bluetooth only when you are actually using a Bluetooth device with your tablet, such as a Bluetooth keyboard. Only connect your tablet to WLAN networks that are encrypted and operated by providers you trust. You can find these options under "Settings, Connections, WLAN or Bluetooth." Or swipe from the top of the screen to quickly access these settings. However, this feature is not available on all devices.
- Encrypt the SD card.
If you use external storage, you can encrypt it on many devices. This protects the data on the SD card from unauthorized access, because access is then possible only by entering a code. Please note that encryption cannot be undone. This precaution therefore applies to you as well! You can set this up under „Einstellungen, Gerätesicherheit, SD-Karte verschlüsseln“.