How to protect your mobile

1. Updating your software and using protection software

Always keep your smartphone's software up to date. In addition to offering new functions, updates address current security issues and thus guard against attacks.

For added protection, install security software. Such software is available from a number of different providers. Deutsche Telekom, for example, offers a security solution that stops threats while they are still in Deutsche Telekom's mobile network.

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2. Locking the touch screen

Activate auto-locking of the touch screen via a passcode, a PIN, a pattern, or a fingerprint on your smartphone. Always enter your PIN or pattern in such a way that nobody can see what you are typing.

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Tip: Protect the SIM card

In addition to the display lock, a SIM lock is also recommendable. It protects you against unauthorised persons removing the SIM card from a device with an activated display lock and misusing it in another device.

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3. Restricting and disabling location services

When location services are active, your smartphone "knows" your location and forward it to apps, subject to your consent. While location services can make sense with some apps – such as navigation apps – they certainly should not be used with all apps. Check which apps are allowed to use location services switch them off completely.

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By the way

Use the "Find my iPhone" (iPhone) and "Find My Mobile" (Android) functions to locate your smartphone when you have lost it. To do this, you must activate location services. Be sure to disable any location services that you do not explicitly need.

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4. Only switch on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth manually only if necessary

Disable wireless connections such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when you do not need them. This lowers your device's vulnerability to cyber-attacks.

PUBLIC HOTSPOTS: Be cautious in public hotspots. Where possible, use such hotspots only via secure connections (https). In Deutsche Telekom's hotspots, use the available VPN (German) if possible.

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5. Secure your own hotspot

If you use your mobile phone as your own mobile hotspot, only activate this function as required and then deactivate it again. Also protect your connection with a strong password of your choice (instead of the password preset by the manufacturer). You can find tips for a secure password here .

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6. Share files securely with AirDrop and Quick Share

With AirDrop (iOS) or Quick Share (Android), you can quickly share photos, videos and other files directly with other nearby devices. You can protect yourself by enabling data sharing for contacts only.

As a general rule, only activate such a service when you need it and switch it off immediately after use.

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