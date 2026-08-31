Tips for better security on Android

- Back up your data regularly.
Several device manufacturers have developed their own Apps for regular backups and preinstall them. Many Apps offer their own backup feature. Use these options to help protect your valuable data from loss. This makes it easier to set up a new smartphone later.
- Delete your data before giving away your device.
If you want to sell your smartphone or no longer need it, reset it to factory settings. You can find this option in “Settings.” And don't forget to remove any additional memory cards.
It's also a good idea to learn about the permissions for Apps.