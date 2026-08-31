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Tips for better security on Android

2 min read

A few basic rules can strengthen the protection for your phone.

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  • Install system updates promptly.
    Manufacturers usually provide new updates for the operating system and device every month. If the system notifies you that a new update is available, install it as soon as possible. This also closes potential security vulnerabilities. Remember to update your installed Apps regularly, too. These updates resolve issues and often address potential security vulnerabilities as well.
  • Use a screen lock.
    Securing your device with a personal PIN, password, pattern, fingerprint, or face recognition provides the foundation for greater Android smartphone security. If your device falls into the wrong hands, a thief or finder cannot access your data. You can find the relevant options in your device's „Settings“. It's best to use the search function in „Settings“ to find „Lock Screen“. When you set up a lock, Android asks whether it should also apply when you turn on the device. We recommend selecting yes so your device is protected right away. Current Android versions also offer the option to encrypt internal storage in the „Security“ section. However, this often affects the overall system's speed. You need to decide whether the added security is worth that trade-off to you.
  • Turn on Find My Device.
    With the “Find my device” feature, you can locate a lost or stolen smartphone. To use it:
    • The device must be turned on.
    • You must be signed in to a Google Account on it.
    • The device must be connected to a mobile data network or Wi-Fi.
    • It must be visible on Google Play.
    • Location must be turned on.
    • The “Find my device” feature must be turned on. 
      However, because device manufacturers modify Android, this feature is not always easy to find. It's best to search your smartphone's “Settings” for “Find my device” or “Security & Location”. 

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  • Back up your data regularly.
    Several device manufacturers have developed their own Apps for regular backups and preinstall them. Many Apps offer their own backup feature. Use these options to help protect your valuable data from loss. This makes it easier to set up a new smartphone later.
  • Delete your data before giving away your device.
    If you want to sell your smartphone or no longer need it, reset it to factory settings. You can find this option in “Settings.” And don't forget to remove any additional memory cards.

It's also a good idea to learn about the permissions for Apps.

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