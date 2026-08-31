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Revoke permissions from intrusive Apps

3 min read

Apps often request access to files and smartphone features they do not need to function. This can have a major impact on your privacy. That is why we recommend reviewing and limiting Apps' permissions before and after installation.

BI_App permissions

A navigation app needs access to your current location. That makes sense. But there is no reason for the same App to require access to your camera during installation. If an App wants to collect more data than seems logical at first glance, developer oversight may be the reason. But it may also be intentional, with the aim of making the collected data available to other companies. Review permissions carefully to help protect your privacy.

How to limit permissions for Apps on Android

  • Open “Settings.”
  • Go to “Privacy & Security.”
  • Click “Privacy.”
  • Then click “Permissions Manager.”
  • Here you can manage the relevant permissions.
  • Select the desired feature (e.g., microphone).
  • Click the corresponding app.
  • On the next page, you can enable or disable access permissions.

On Android, settings may vary slightly depending on the manufacturer.

Note: After you limit access permissions, an App may no longer work as usual or may stop working altogether. After removing a permission, try the App first. Often, the App will then ask you again whether it can have the permissions.

How to limit access permissions for Apps on iOS

  • Open “Settings.”
  • Tap “Privacy & Security.”
  • On the next page, iOS will show you the various permission categories.
  • Select the desired feature (e.g., Microphone).
  • iOS will then display the apps with permissions.
  • Here, you can enable or disable access permissions.

Note: After you limit (access) rights, Apps may no longer work as usual—or may not work at all. After removing a right, try the Apps first. They will often ask you again whether they can have the permissions.

 

 

App permissions you should know about

When Apps request access, be cautious and, if you are unsure, check the developer's website to see why it is needed. If you do not find the reasons convincing, turn off the permission or choose different Apps.

  • In-app purchases: This lets Apps use the payment feature in app stores. This can include add-ons or game expansions. However, allowing it can lead to unintended costs from accidental taps.
  • Read device history: Developers can use these permissions to generate crash reports. However, they can also be used to analyze your behavior. This group includes:
    • Retrieve system status
    • Read log data and retrieve active Apps
    • Read web history
  • Read and write contacts: Apps can access your address book. This can reveal information such as how often a contact has been called or emailed. You should revoke this sensitive permission even if there seems to be a reasonable reason for using it at first glance. 
  • Read and edit the call log or call a phone number directly: Use caution with this permission! Malicious apps could use it to dial premium-rate numbers in the background. Access to the call log also makes it possible to remove an entry.
  • Microphone access: Apps with dictation features need this type of access. Messengers and Apps that help you learn a language also access the microphone. With other Apps, though, it is a good idea to be cautious. This feature can also enable eavesdropping.
  • Determine your location: Photography Apps use this information to record where a photo was taken. Navigation Apps rely on location information. But location data can also be used to create movement profiles. That is why you should be cautious if an App requests this access.

Tip: Download Apps - safelyOnly install Apps from trusted sources - ideally from the App Stores preinstalled on your smartphone by the manufacturers (iOS: "App Store", Android: "Play Store"). Manufacturers check applications for quality and security in advance. Freely available Apps may be infected with malware.

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