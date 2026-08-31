Revoke permissions from intrusive Apps

A navigation app needs access to your current location. That makes sense. But there is no reason for the same App to require access to your camera during installation. If an App wants to collect more data than seems logical at first glance, developer oversight may be the reason. But it may also be intentional, with the aim of making the collected data available to other companies. Review permissions carefully to help protect your privacy.

How to limit permissions for Apps on Android

Open “Settings.”

Go to “Privacy & Security.”

Click “Privacy.”

Then click “Permissions Manager.”

Here you can manage the relevant permissions.

Select the desired feature (e.g., microphone).

Click the corresponding app.

On the next page, you can enable or disable access permissions.

On Android, settings may vary slightly depending on the manufacturer.

Note: After you limit access permissions, an App may no longer work as usual or may stop working altogether. After removing a permission, try the App first. Often, the App will then ask you again whether it can have the permissions.

How to limit access permissions for Apps on iOS

Open “Settings.”

Tap “Privacy & Security.”

On the next page, iOS will show you the various permission categories.

Select the desired feature (e.g., Microphone).

iOS will then display the apps with permissions.

Here, you can enable or disable access permissions.

Note: After you limit (access) rights, Apps may no longer work as usual—or may not work at all. After removing a right, try the Apps first. They will often ask you again whether they can have the permissions.