How we engage in research

One of the core principles of scientific research is to continually review existing findings in light of new developments. Further research can be valuable when mobile communications technology or scientific methods evolve—or when new discoveries raise new questions.

We support research projects

Deutsche Telekom is actively involved in two key areas of scientific research: Our experts regularly exchange knowledge with scientific institutions and researchers to stay current with the latest developments. We also support research projects that help answer outstanding scientific questions about mobile communications and health.