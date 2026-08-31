How exposure limits protect your health

Limits are based on extensive research and define the maximum permissible exposures that must not be exceeded. Compliance ensures that electromagnetic fields from mobile communications do not pose health risks for people. Numerous expert bodies – including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) – have confirmed this based on the latest scientific findings.

Limits for mobile phones and smartphones

Based on the latest research, ICNIRP and WHO have set a SAR limit of two watts per kilogram of the user's body weight for mobile phones and smartphones. A high safety margin—50 times the limit—ensures reliable protection, even for particularly sensitive users.

All mobile phones and smartphones are designed not only to comply with the established SAR limit of 2 W/kg, but to remain well below it. This applies even at maximum transmission power.

SAR value

SAR stands for 'Specific Absorption Rate.' It measures the amount of electromagnetic energy absorbed in the user's head during a call from a mobile phone or smartphone.

Limits for base stations

The limits for mobile network base stations ensure that people—especially those living nearby—are protected from the negative effects of electromagnetic fields. These limits are based on recommendations from the German Commission on Radiological Protection (SSK) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), and are legally regulated in Germany under the 26th Ordinance to the Federal Immission Control Act (26th BImSchV). In 2013, these limits were reaffirmed.

The same requirements apply to the operation of base stations for the future 5G network as for existing mobile networks, especially the limits set by the Ordinance on Electromagnetic Fields (26th BImSchV). According to statements made by the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) in 2018, compliance with the limits specified in the Ordinance ensures that the operation of these installations is not expected to have any adverse effects on human health. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection bases this statement not only on the results of the German Mobile Telecommunication Research Program, conducted by independent scientific institutes and largely transferable to 5G, but also on assessments by national and international expert committees, who have reviewed all available publications on this topic.

In addition, the Federal Office for Radiation Protection sees a need for further research into the use of frequencies above 20 GHz. There are also plans to study the electromagnetic fields of newly introduced technical innovations and new networks, as well as their impact on the overall exposure of the population. Relevant research projects are being carried out by the Federal Office for Radiation Protection.

Safety distances

In practice, during the approval process, the Federal Network Agency defines a safety zone around base stations based on the limit values. These safety distances are part of the site certificate, which is required for every base station in Germany with a transmission power above ten watts. Outside this safety zone, people can remain for extended periods without any health concerns.