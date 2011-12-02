This conviction is based on the latest findings from independent national and international expert committees, who continuously review all relevant studies and assess safety standards. These include organizations such as the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

This also applies to the 5G communication standard. Many technical aspects of 5G are comparable to previous mobile communication standards. In addition, much of what we know from earlier generations of mobile communications can be applied to 5G. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection has looked into this in detail.

Responsible handling

We are committed to making our mobile network infrastructure and products as efficient, environmentally friendly, and health-conscious as possible—and to continuously improving them. The same applies to all underlying processes. That's why we've made a commitment to handle the topic of mobile communications and health with responsibility.

Group-wide EMF Guideline

We therefore updated our Group-wide EMF Guideline (PDF, 137 KB) in 2023. It reflects a shared understanding among our national mobile companies of the measures that are relevant to the topic of “mobile communications and health.” These measures are guided by the core principles of transparency, clear and accessible information, the involvement of local authorities, and scientific evidence.