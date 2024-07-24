What is being researched today

Research forms the foundation for the safe use of mobile communications. Over the past years, it has built a comprehensive knowledge base about how electromagnetic fields affect people. Recognized expert panels continuously assess the relationship between mobile communications and health based on this foundation. All professional committees have consistently confirmed the validity of the limit values to this day.

Research in Germany

Since 2002, the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV), under the project leadership of the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS), has carried out numerous research projects.

These include:

German Mobile Telecommunication Research Program (DMF; 2002–2008)

Research as part of the BMU’s Environmental Research Plan (2009–2011)

Research to improve information on mobile communications and health (2012–2014)

Research projects related to the launch of 5G technology (since 2019)

Based on the findings of the German Mobile Telecommunication Research Program, the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) concluded in 2013: 'The results of the DMF have significantly reduced knowledge gaps and thus improved the data basis for risk assessment. After careful review, the results overall provide no reason to doubt the protective effect of the existing limits.'

In a 2021 summary of scientific research on mobile communications, including 5G, the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) stated that, as long as the legally established limits are observed, the operation of 5G mobile technology is not expected to have any adverse health effects on humans. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection bases this statement not only on the results of the German Mobile Telecommunication Research Program, conducted by independent scientific institutes and largely applicable to 5G, but also on the assessments of national and international expert panels, which have reviewed all available publications on this topic. More information on 5G in the brochure from the Federal Office for Radiation Protection.

When it comes to further research, the Federal Office for Radiation Protection sees a continued need for studies on the use of frequencies above 20 GHz. In addition, electromagnetic fields from newly introduced technical innovations and the newly established 5G networks, as well as their impact on the overall exposure of the population, should be investigated.

International research

In addition to research activities in Germany, many countries have conducted studies at the international, European, and national levels in recent years. This has helped to close many more knowledge gaps. Examples include the MOBIKIDS study, the EMF project of the World Health Organization (WHO), national research programs in many European countries, as well as scientific activities within the EU research framework projects.

Currently, scientific projects funded by the EU under the Horizon 2021 research framework are being carried out. These projects will continue to help answer the remaining open questions.

ETAIN (Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields and Planetary Health)

The research consortium is coordinated by Utrecht University in the Netherlands and will investigate whether electromagnetic fields have effects on human health and biodiversity.

www.etainproject.eu/the-project

GOLIAT (5G Exposure, Causal effects, and Risk perception through Citizen Engagement)

The project, coordinated by ISG Global in Spain, focuses on quantifying EMF exposure and developing effective risk communication strategies, including through citizen participation.

www.projectgoliat.eu/

NextGEM (Next Generation Integrated Sensing and Analytical System for Monitoring and Assessing Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Field Exposure and Health)

The research aims to expand our knowledge base on EMF exposure in a variety of settings—including residential, public, and workplace environments. The project's goal is to enable healthy living and working conditions based on a reliable EMF protection concept. The project is coordinated by the Foundation for Research and Technology (FORTH - Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas) from Greece.

www.nextgem.eu/

SEAWave (Scientific-Based Exposure and Risk Assessment of Radiofrequency and mm-Wave Systems from Children to Elderly - 5G and Beyond)

This research project will provide a current scientific foundation for a comprehensive risk assessment of potential health risks and will form the basis for effective risk communication for all population groups—from children to older adults. The project delivers a science-based evaluation of exposure and risk from radiofrequency and millimeter-wave systems, including 5G and other technologies. The research consortium is coordinated by Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece.

seawave-project.eu/

BfS on SEAWave