What is being researched today
Is there research on mobile communications and health? What topics are current studies focusing on?
Is there research on mobile communications and health? What topics are current studies focusing on?
Research forms the foundation for the safe use of mobile communications. Over the past years, it has built a comprehensive knowledge base about how electromagnetic fields affect people. Recognized expert panels continuously assess the relationship between mobile communications and health based on this foundation. All professional committees have consistently confirmed the validity of the limit values to this day.
Since 2002, the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV), under the project leadership of the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS), has carried out numerous research projects.
These include:
Based on the findings of the German Mobile Telecommunication Research Program, the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) concluded in 2013: 'The results of the DMF have significantly reduced knowledge gaps and thus improved the data basis for risk assessment. After careful review, the results overall provide no reason to doubt the protective effect of the existing limits.'
In a 2021 summary of scientific research on mobile communications, including 5G, the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) stated that, as long as the legally established limits are observed, the operation of 5G mobile technology is not expected to have any adverse health effects on humans. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection bases this statement not only on the results of the German Mobile Telecommunication Research Program, conducted by independent scientific institutes and largely applicable to 5G, but also on the assessments of national and international expert panels, which have reviewed all available publications on this topic. More information on 5G in the brochure from the Federal Office for Radiation Protection.
When it comes to further research, the Federal Office for Radiation Protection sees a continued need for studies on the use of frequencies above 20 GHz. In addition, electromagnetic fields from newly introduced technical innovations and the newly established 5G networks, as well as their impact on the overall exposure of the population, should be investigated.
In addition to research activities in Germany, many countries have conducted studies at the international, European, and national levels in recent years. This has helped to close many more knowledge gaps. Examples include the MOBIKIDS study, the EMF project of the World Health Organization (WHO), national research programs in many European countries, as well as scientific activities within the EU research framework projects.
Currently, scientific projects funded by the EU under the Horizon 2021 research framework are being carried out. These projects will continue to help answer the remaining open questions.
The research consortium is coordinated by Utrecht University in the Netherlands and will investigate whether electromagnetic fields have effects on human health and biodiversity.
www.etainproject.eu/the-project
The project, coordinated by ISG Global in Spain, focuses on quantifying EMF exposure and developing effective risk communication strategies, including through citizen participation.
The research aims to expand our knowledge base on EMF exposure in a variety of settings—including residential, public, and workplace environments. The project's goal is to enable healthy living and working conditions based on a reliable EMF protection concept. The project is coordinated by the Foundation for Research and Technology (FORTH - Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas) from Greece.
This research project will provide a current scientific foundation for a comprehensive risk assessment of potential health risks and will form the basis for effective risk communication for all population groups—from children to older adults. The project delivers a science-based evaluation of exposure and risk from radiofrequency and millimeter-wave systems, including 5G and other technologies. The research consortium is coordinated by Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece.