How regulatory limits are monitored

Approval process for base stations

Germany's mobile network site approval process is among the most comprehensive systems in the world for protecting people from electromagnetic fields. The Bundesnetzagentur carefully reviews every mobile base station with a transmission power above 10 watts before it goes into operation. This happens both during the issuance of the site certificate and - through random, unannounced checks - while the station is running.

Bundesnetzagentur

Site certificate and ongoing monitoring

As part of the site certification procedure under the 'Regulation on the Verification Procedure for Limiting Electromagnetic Fields (BEMFV),' the Bundesnetzagentur determines the required safety distance around each transmitter. Outside these zones, the limits are observed, so people can remain for extended periods without any health concerns.

The EMF database

The Federal Network Agency's EMF database is the central source of information for anyone who wants to get a firsthand understanding of the electromagnetic fields actually generated at a given location.The database was created with support from network operators and includes all mobile communications installations requiring approval, along with their safety distances and the electromagnetic fields measured on site.

Extensive measurement programs

In recent years, numerous measurement programs have been carried out or set up for ongoing monitoring in Germany. Various studies have also been completed on electromagnetic fields generated by LTE. The conclusion from all these measurement series: the applicable limits are significantly undershot at every measurement point - even under extreme conditions such as maximum network load and taking into account all GSM, UMTS, and LTE mobile communications installations at the site.