How expert bodies assess mobile communications

The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP)

ICNIRP stands for 'International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection'. It is an independent panel of experts recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). ICNIRP's recommended limits for mobile communications were first established in 1998 and were reaffirmed in 2009 and 2011 after a thorough review of current research.

In 2020, after evaluating the latest scientific studies, ICNIRP once again confirmed its protection framework for electromagnetic fields, such as those used in mobile communications technology. According to ICNIRP, these limits ensure comprehensive protection for people and the environment. This also applies to the frequency ranges used for 5G, as the same high safety standards apply here as for previous networks. This means mobile communications technology can be operated safely in Germany.

ICNIRP

ICNIRP Guidelines 2020

The German Commission on Radiological Protection (SSK)

The SSK advises the Federal Ministry for the Environment (BMU) on all matters relating to protection against ionizing and non-ionizing radiation. In September 2011, the SSK reaffirmed the limits currently in effect in Germany. Based on all available research on mobile communications and health, the SSK states: 'In line with other international bodies (ICNIRP 2009, WHO 2011), it can be concluded that the protective concepts underlying the existing limits are not called into question.'"

SSK

SSK statement 2011

SSK statement on 5G (2021)

Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS)

One of the responsibilities of the Federal Office for Radiation Protection is to assess the risks of new technologies with regard to radiation protection. In its 2013 statement, the BfS gave the all-clear for mobile communications and confirmed the safety concept that applies in Germany: 'The results of the German Mobile Telecommunication Research Program have significantly reduced knowledge gaps and thus improved the data basis for risk assessment. After careful review, the results as a whole provide no reason to doubt the effectiveness of the existing limit values.'"

According to the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) in 2018, as long as the legally established limit values are observed, there is no evidence that operating 5G mobile technology leads to adverse health effects for people. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection bases this statement not only on the results of the German Mobile Telecommunication Research Program, which was conducted by independent scientific institutes and is largely transferable to 5G, but also on the assessments of national and international expert committees, which have reviewed all available publications on the subject.

The Federal Office for Radiation Protection has identified a need for further research into the use of frequencies above 20 GHz. In addition, the electromagnetic fields generated by newly introduced technical innovations and new network infrastructure, as well as their overall impact on public exposure, will be studied. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection is carrying out corresponding research projects.

BfS on 5G