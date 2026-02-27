The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of the Company on April 1, 2026, including the agenda and the management's proposed resolutions, has been published in the Federal Gazette. In accordance with §§ Sections 126 and 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), we are publishing below the counter-motions and election proposals to the agenda items of the 2026 Annual General Meeting that must be made accessible, including the name of the shareholder submitting the motion or proposal, any supporting statement, and, where applicable, any response from the management. Proposals from shareholders for the election of Supervisory Board members must also include the information required by § Section 127 sentence 4 AktG.

The counter-motions and election proposals, as well as their respective justifications where provided, reflect only the views communicated to us by their authors. Any statements of fact have also been published online exactly as received and without verification by us, to the extent that publication is required.

You may support counter-motions that are solely aimed at rejecting a management proposal by voting 'No' to the management proposal in the password-protected online dialog (at www.telekom.com/hv-service) or on the proxy or absentee voting forms provided by the company, or by instructing your proxy—especially the company-nominated proxy representatives—to vote 'No' to the management proposal. There will be no separate vote on such counter-motions that are solely directed at rejecting a management proposal.

Counter-motions that not only call for the rejection of the management's proposed resolutions but also propose alternative content, as well as election proposals, are marked with letters below. You will find these letters in the password-protected online portal (at www.telekom.com/hv-service) and on the absentee voting forms or proxy and instruction forms provided by the company. If you wish to cast your absentee vote or give instructions to the company-appointed proxies in the event that these letter-marked counter-motions and election proposals are put to a vote at the Annual General Meeting, please click or check the box next to the letter of the relevant counter-motion or election proposal that matches your choice.

If you wish to give not only a proxy but also instructions to an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a proxy advisor as defined in § Section 134a (1) No. 3, (2) No. 3 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), or a person deemed equivalent to these under § Section 135 (8) AktG, regarding counter-motions or election proposals identified by letters, please first make sure not only whether and under what conditions they are willing to represent you, but also, if applicable, to what extent they are prepared to exercise your voting rights in connection with these specific counter-motions or election proposals.

The chairperson’s right to first call a vote on the management’s proposals during the voting process remains unaffected. If the management’s proposals are adopted by the required majority, any counter-motions or (alternative) election proposals on the same subject are thereby resolved.

If you have questions about the Annual General Meeting, please contact us by email at hv-service@telekom.de or by phone via the AGM hotline at +49 228 181-55770, available Monday to Friday (except public holidays) from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (CET/CEST).

Counter-motions and election proposals

Shareholder Dr. Tomas Bauer has submitted the following counter-motion regarding agenda item 3:

Counter-motion (PDF, 112 KB)

Shareholder Mario Bruns has submitted the following counter-motions regarding agenda items 2 and 5:

Motions A, B, C, D (PDF, 47 KB)

The Association of Critical Shareholders has submitted the following counter-motions regarding agenda items 3, 4, and 11:

Counter-motions (PDF, 257 KB)

Shareholder Hans Oswald has submitted the following countermotions for agenda item 3:

Countermotion 1 (PDF, 196 KB)

Countermotion 2 (PDF, 1.01 MB)

Countermotion 3 (PDF, 90 KB)

Countermotion 4 (PDF, 236 KB)

Shareholder Hans Oswald has submitted the following countermotion for agenda item 4 in two files – Motion E:

Motion E File 1 (PDF, 196 KB)

Motion E File 2 (PDF, 236 KB)

Shareholder Hans Oswald has submitted the following nomination proposal for agenda item 7 – Proposal F:

Proposal F (PDF, 944 KB)

Shareholder Hans Oswald has submitted the following nomination proposal for agenda item 7 – Proposal G:

Proposal G (PDF, 641 KB)

Shareholder Hans Oswald has submitted the following nomination proposal for agenda item 7 – Proposal H:

Proposal H (PDF, 782 KB)

Last updated: March 19, 2026