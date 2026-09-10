Flexible multicloud use: Telekom integrates Codesphere into the T Cloud ecosystem

Today, few companies still work with just one cloud. Sensitive data requires sovereign infrastructure, established systems run in their own data centers, and international hyperscalers support specialized services. Deutsche Telekom will bring this multicloud reality together with Codesphere in the T Cloud ecosystem. The platform connects the different environments, enabling you to run workloads where they are best suited to your needs.

One platform for multicloud

Codesphere will run on T Cloud, creating a shared technical layer for hybrid cloud environments. You can use sovereign infrastructure and integrate existing hyperscaler and on-premises environments. This lets you develop and run applications across different infrastructures without fundamentally rebuilding your existing IT landscape.

“Not every workload needs the same cloud. With Codesphere, we connect sovereign T Cloud, international hyperscalers, and existing IT environments on a shared platform. This gives our customers the freedom to run each application where sovereignty, scalability, and technology requirements align best—and to switch flexibly as requirements change,” says Lars Neumann, Senior Vice President T Cloud at Deutsche Telekom.

The future of cloud is hybrid

The workload determines which cloud is right. Depending on the application, data protection and sovereignty, scalability, or specialized technologies matter. With Codesphere, these different requirements can be brought together under one roof going forward: organizations can connect T Cloud, international hyperscalers, and existing on-premises environments in a shared technical environment, and develop and operate applications across these infrastructures.

With Codesphere, infrastructure choice remains flexible. If a workload's requirements change, you can choose a different cloud that fits. For example, if regulatory requirements increase, you can move the application to a sovereign environment.

“Companies will need sovereign infrastructure just as much as they need hyperscaler applications. With Codesphere, they have the freedom to choose and do not have to commit permanently to a single cloud environment. Workloads can run where they are best suited and move when requirements change,” says Thomas Weyand, COO of Codesphere.

Relevant for regulated industries

Organizations with stringent regulatory requirements benefit particularly from flexible infrastructure choice. These include public administration, healthcare, KRITIS, banks, energy providers, research, and industry. They need to protect sensitive data while also using modern cloud technologies for compute-intensive applications, data analytics, or AI. Codesphere is intended to enable them to meet these different requirements within their existing IT landscape.

Public authorities face this challenge as well. Digital government services and AI applications require high-performance cloud technologies while processing particularly sensitive data. With Codesphere, these workloads can run on T Cloud in a way that supports digital sovereignty, while additional cloud services can be used wherever they make technological sense.

A partnership with a future

Telekom and Codesphere now aim to turn their partnership into specific customer projects. The initial focus is on workloads that combine stringent sovereignty requirements with substantial computing and storage needs. Together, they will identify suitable applications and test them on T Cloud.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile

