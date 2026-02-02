Hyperscaler Power with European Sovereignty: Deutsche Telekom Significantly Expands T Cloud Public

Deutsche Telekom is expanding T Cloud Public into a fully-fledged, sovereign high-tech alternative for Europe. By the end of 2026, the platform will significantly close the feature gap with US providers in key core capabilities and deliver scalable infrastructure and specialized AI services at a competitive level. To support our customers sovereignty journey an automated migration tool alongside with professional services is offered. This positions T Cloud Public as the productive backbone for industry to implement AI strategies efficiently, securely and without global dependencies.

“We are ending the era of either-or decisions,” says Dr. Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. “Until now, companies had to choose between maximum functionality from overseas or European sovereignty. With T Cloud Public, we now deliver the best of both worlds. We are not just building a sovereign cloud; we are building the digital foundation for a competitive and free Europe.”

With this expansion, Deutsche Telekom positions itself as one of the few European alternatives operating on a technological level comparable to global cloud providers. According to Information Services Group (ISG), the platform not only outperforms European alternatives, but is already more competitive than some offerings from Big Tech companies. T Cloud Public can be combined seamlessly with the Industrial AI Cloud for accelerated AI applications through latest gen GPU power. The Industrial AI Cloud officially goes live on February 4. It increases the available GPU capacity in Germany by 50 percent and forms Europe’s largest sovereign AI infrastructure.

Europe’s answer to the hyperscaler market: a toolkit for compute, data and AI

T Cloud Public provides companies with a ready to use toolkit for modern IT infrastructures. Compute power, storage, managed databases and preconfigured developer tools are available with a single mouse click. A key advantage is direct access to scarce GPU resources via the seamlessly combinable Industrial AI Cloud, enabling compute intensive AI applications without the need for proprietary server hardware. Thanks to its modular architecture, users select exactly the services they need, ranging from basic networking to full AI pipelines. “The platform automates many background processes, already delivers 80 percent of the familiar core hyperscaler features and significantly reduces IT administration effort. By the end of 2026, we will reach full core feature parity,” says Dr. Ferri Abolhassan.

Sovereignty and security as the technological foundation

In T Cloud Public, global performance meets the foundation of European security and data protection standards: The platform follows a security by design approach. Certified to the highest standards such as C5 and it is built on a modern zero trust architecture. Deutsche Telekom enables fully EU compliant data processing in European data centers that are strictly protected against access by third countries. This promise goes beyond software security alone. Customers are guaranteed comprehensive legal and operational sovereignty under European law and standards. “We continuously challenge our own level of sovereignty, using our telecommunication industry regulations as a key benchmark, and are exploring ways to become even more independent,” says Dr. Christine Knackfuss (Chief Sovereignty Office and member of the board, T-Systems)

Seamless transition to a European hyperscaler

With more than 4,000 enterprise customers, including numerous DAX corporations, medium sized businesses, and public sector organizations, the platform has already proven its performance. The upcoming expansion of functionalities makes T Cloud Public the first truly European alternative in the global hyperscaler market. T Cloud Public also breaks traditional vendor lock-in. Through open standards and active migration support, it enables a seamless transition to an independent European environment. Technological excellence meets unmatched certification density—three times higher than competitors. This depth of compliance makes the platform a safe harbor for regulated industries such as finance and public administration and drastically reduces internal audit efforts. The result is a genuine alternative that combines digital sovereignty with immediate, legally compliant readiness for highly sensitive workloads.

Glossary

Hyperscaler: Cloud providers with massive global infrastructures that deliver highly scalable computing, storage and networking resources. Major US hyperscalers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Digital Sovereignty: The ability of states, companies and citizens to control their digital systems and data independently, without reliance on third countries or foreign corporations. This includes data sovereignty, legal sovereignty, operational sovereignty and technological sovereignty.

Industrial AI Cloud: High performance AI infrastructure operated by Deutsche Telekom in Munich, featuring massively scalable compute and storage resources specifically designed for training and operating large AI models.

T Cloud Public: The sovereign public cloud platform of Deutsche Telekom. It provides scalable cloud services on German and European soil in full compliance with European data protection and security standards. Full core feature parity with US hyperscalers is planned by the end of 2026.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance