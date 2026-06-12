Major Contract: Volkswagen Group relying on T Cloud

Major contract for T-Systems: Telekom’s IT service provider is setting up Volkswagen’s new private cloud and will operate it globally for the automotive group. Known at Volkswagen as the Group Private Cloud, it is intended to serve as a central infrastructure for applications across all of the group’s brands. In the long term, it will complement the group’s in-house IT landscape and strengthen the Volkswagen Group’s data processing capabilities within the European legal framework. New IT applications are now being hosted in the Group Private Cloud 2.0. In the long term, many existing applications will also migrate to this cloud.

“We are strengthening our digital resilience with a smart combination of technology partnerships, European initiatives, and our own robust infrastructure. With our Group Private Cloud, we will process more data ourselves in the future, making us more economically independent,” says Hauke Stars, Volkswagen Group Board Member for IT. “With T-Systems, we have a strong partner at our side who will operate this cloud solution at our locations.”

“Sovereignty doesn’t have to be expensive,” emphasizes Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and a member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management. “With our T Cloud Private, we combine lower costs with greater independence and enhanced security. This even allows us to undercut the prices of many public cloud offerings from hyperscalers. In addition, our T Cloud Private provides the Volkswagen Group with easy access to our AI infrastructure in Munich. Our Industrial AI Cloud offers a wide range of application possibilities for the VW Group.”

Secure, reliable, scalable

With T Cloud Private, companies can operate sensitive data and business-critical applications with exceptional security, performance, and data protection compliance. Unlike public cloud solutions, T Cloud Private offers full control over infrastructure, data locations, and security standards. It enables compliance with strict regulatory requirements as well as better protection against cyberattacks. At the same time, companies benefit from the advantages of modern cloud technologies such as scalability, automation, and efficient data processing.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile