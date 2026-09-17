Telekom expands multi-orbit IoT Roaming with partner Iridium

Deutsche Telekom is expanding its multi-orbit IoT roaming solution with Iridium as an additional LEO satellite partner. The agreement now connects Deutsche Telekom’s global IoT network with Iridium’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. This gives eligible customers another way to keep their IoT devices connected when terrestrial mobile coverage is not available.

Multi-orbit strategy with a growing satellite ecosystem

With Iridium, Deutsche Telekom further extends the largest portfolio of satellite IoT partners. The portfolio includes Skylo for geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) connectivity as well as Sateliot, OQ Technology and Iridium for LEO connectivity. This broad partner ecosystem gives customers more choice and allows Deutsche Telekom to combine terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks for reliable IoT connectivity across a growing global footprint.

“With Iridium, we are adding an important partner to our multi-orbit IoT roaming portfolio,” said Christian Schwalbe, CEO of Deutsche Telekom IoT. “Together with our other satellite partners, we can help customers keep vehicles, machines and other assets connected – 24/7, wherever they operate and whenever connectivity is needed. Satellite connectivity can also provide an additional layer of resilience when terrestrial networks are temporarily unavailable.”

Successful transmission of voice message

A practical example was demonstrated at Deutsche Telekom Satellite Day 2026. A Toyota vehicle sent a voice message via Iridium’s satellite network. The vehicle used a Nordic Semiconductor nRF9151 development board with a Deutsche Telekom IoT SIM. The message was transmitted using standards-based NB-IoT technology and encoded with NESC, the AI-based Voice Codec from Fraunhofer IIS. The demonstration showed how a vehicle can stay connected outside terrestrial network coverage. In everyday use, this type of connectivity could help vehicles and other assets continue to send important information when they are travelling through remote areas or when terrestrial networks are interrupted.

"The voice message sent over our network from a Toyota vehicle illustrates how the Iridium satellite network will enhance consumer and commercial applications for people and assets operating outside traditional coverage areas," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "This demonstration is a glimpse into the future of truly global, standards-based connectivity. Now is the time for all IoT solution developers to begin integrating 5G standards-based Iridium connectivity into their products."

The showcase brought together seven partners: Deutsche Telekom IoT, Iridium, Toyota Motor Europe, Nordic Semiconductor (radio module), Fraunhofer IIS (NESC voice codec), KYOCERA AVX (antenna) and Jember (integration). It demonstrated how satellite connectivity, mobile networks, standard IoT hardware, connected vehicles and voice technology can work together to create new IoT services beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.

The technical integration and global roaming agreement between Iridium and Deutsche Telekom IoT have been completed. The Iridium NTN Direct constellation is now commercially available for Deutsche Telekom IoT customers using compatible NB-IoT devices, initially starting with Nordic Semiconductor modules running on the latest firmware version, which is gradually being released to select customers. First European IoT solution providers are already testing applications on the Iridium network with Deutsche Telekom’s Global SIM.

In February 2026, Deutsche Telekom officially launched the world’s first commercial multi-orbit IoT connectivity offering. It combines terrestrial mobile networks with satellite services in geostationary (GEO) and low Earth orbit (LEO). The solution enables IoT devices to transmit data seamlessly via the most suitable available network.

The addition of Iridium further strengthens Deutsche Telekom IoT’s “network of networks” approach: combining terrestrial and non-terrestrial connectivity so customers can use the most suitable available network for their IoT applications.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom corporate profile