Deutsche Telekom launches world’s first multi-orbit IoT roaming

Deutsche Telekom has reached another milestone in global connectivity: as the world’s first mobile network operator, it now enables multi-orbit roaming for the Internet of Things (IoT). The new solution ensures that IoT devices can transmit their data seamlessly and worldwide— either via terrestrial mobile networks or via satellite, depending on the situation.

Multi-orbit roaming has now been demonstrated using a commercial NB-IoT device that operates across geostationary (GEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) satellites as well as terrestrial networks.

The solution connects Deutsche Telekom’s global IoT network (NB-IoT and LTE-M) with satellite services from several partners: Skylo, being DT’s first satellite service provider, provides coverage in geostationary orbit, while Sateliot and OQ Technology handle radio connectivity to LEO satellites.

“This establishes Deutsche Telekom as the leading global network operator offering IoT connectivity across multiple satellite orbits, both technically and commercially,” says Jens Olejak, Head of Satellite IoT at Deutsche Telekom IoT.

Additionally, in the second half of 2026, Deutsche Telekom's partner Iridium’s NTN Direct will become available to DT's business customers for IoT applications. Iridium's LEO constellation, known for its proven reliability and truly global coverage, will further enhance Deutsche Telekom's non-terrestrial roaming footprint.

More coverage, more resilience, more flexibility

Multi-orbit combines the strengths of different satellite types. Due to their fixed position at an altitude of approximately 36,000 kilometers, GEO satellites allow continuous coverage and enable real time, stable connections. LEO satellites, on the other hand, move quickly but can provide better coverage at high latitudes and in mountainous regions, as well as enabling lower latency and higher data rates. Together, GEO and LEO create reliable IoT connectivity even in the most remote regions.

Early Adopter Program: Prototyping the next generation of IoT

After its initial Early Adopter Program with Skylo in 2024, Deutsche Telekom launched a second prototyping initiative for Satellite IoT in 2025. The Multi-Orbit Early Adopter Program focuses on developing IoT solutions that combine terrestrial mobile and satellite connectivity across GEO and LEO. The program brings together 15 companies and five research institutions and is supported by partners including Sateliot, OQ Technology, Skylo, Nordic Semiconductor and KYOCERA AVX.

Three examples from the program illustrate the added value of multi-orbit roaming:

Remote Asset Management for Critical Infrastructure Operations (Datakorum)

The Spanish technology company Datakorum is using next-generation connectivity to support the remote operation of critical infrastructure assets worldwide. Its solution enables real-time monitoring of key parameters such as quality, pressure, and system status across water, energy, and oil and gas infrastructure—even in remote areas without mobile coverage. Beyond monitoring, operators can remotely control field equipment such as valves and actuators via radio links, improving response times and operational efficiency. To ensure resilience in mission-critical environments, the solution leverages LEO satellites as a backup connectivity layer. Datakorum has integrated terrestrial and non-terrestrial radio technologies into a single product based on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9151 module.

Maritime tracking & EU regulation (EMA / BlueTraker):

Under the brand BlueTraker, the Slovenian company EMA provides tracking solutions for fishing vessels and merchant ships. “Hybrid connectivity” - the combination of satellite and mobile networks - ensures that vessels can reliably report their position and status even on the open sea. This is particularly important given new EU regulations: in the future, even small vessels under twelve meters in length will be required to have a vessel monitoring system (VMS) installed on board. Deutsche Telekom’s satellite NB-IoT (NB-NTN) option is a cost-effective and scalable standard solution for this purpose, enabling even large fleets of small boats to be networked without the need for expensive special technology.

Autonomous AI-Vision-Sensor (MountAIn):

With IBEX, French company MountAIn is bringing intelligent image processing to remote regions that have not yet been reliably connected. Autonomous AI vision sensor processes image data directly on site ("edge AI") and detects events such as forest fires, safety-related incidents in industrial facilities, or risks to critical infrastructure in real time. The possibility of NB-IoT satellite connections ensures that warning messages and operating data are reliably available even in remote regions, providing the resilience required for safety-critical applications. Since only relevant status and alarm data is transmitted, the solution also works with a narrowband internet connection.

Technical background

Deutsche Telekom and its partners validated multi-orbit connectivity on commercially available standard hardware. Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9151 is the first 3GPP-compliant cellular IoT module to support terrestrial NB-IoT/LTE-M as well as NB-NTN over GEO and LEO. In tests, the module established a direct connection via Sateliot’s LEO satellites using a Deutsche Telekom SIM card—demonstrating that roaming between terrestrial mobile networks and LEO satellites works. In addition, connectivity via Skylo (GEO) is already operationally used by customers, while integration with OQ Technology (LEO) has also been validated as part of partner activities. Iridium (LEO) is currently being integrated and validated and will become available later this year.

For satellite connectivity, the antennas used must support the relevant 3GPP satellite frequency bands n249, n255 and n256. These frequency bands are a prerequisite for operating NB-NTN over GEO and LEO satellites. Suitable antenna solutions are already available from manufacturers such as KYOCERA AVX, enabling device manufacturers to build on existing components today and develop new multi-orbit NB-IoT solutions.

Deutsche Telekom at MWC Barcelona from March 2 to 5, 2026



Panel discussion on multi-orbit IoT roaming:

Wednesday, March 4 at 3:00 p.m., live stream: mwc.telekom.com/2026



Stream press conference

Live from Barcelona on March 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. under www.telekom.com/media



MWC Theme Special

You can find more information on the individual topics under www.telekom.com/mwc-special



Visit us – in Barcelona or online

Experience our products and services live. From March 2 to 5, 2026, you will find Deutsche Telekom in hall 3 at booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live. Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/2026

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