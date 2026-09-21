AgainstHateSpeech Campagne "Teasing is a sign of…"

“Teasing is a sign of…”

The creative work shows how quickly assaults and harm can become part of everyday life for girls and women—and how matter-of-factly those around them can respond. “Teasing is a sign of…”: We all know this saying. It is often used almost as a reflex—casually, somewhat dismissively. In the spot, it signals boundary-crossing behavior that is trivialized or made to seem legitimate. Yet it lays the foundation for an escalation from seemingly everyday situations among young people that ultimately ends in dramatic scenes of digital violence and continues in real life.

The film then makes its pivotal shift in perspective: looking away becomes looking closer, and passivity becomes support. This gives the familiar phrase “Teasing is a sign of…” a new meaning: "Teasing is a sign respect each other. Teasing is a sign of support each other." The message: Society has the power to make a difference by looking closer, taking action, and standing with those affected.

"I'm interested in where digital violence really begins. Not in the comments section, but much earlier—in phrases we all know that have been laughed off for far too long. ‘Teasing is a sign of…' is, for me, a film about this very dangerous transition: from small boundary violations that supposedly weren't meant that way to a reality in which women no longer feel safe online or offline," says director Zornitsa Dimitrova.

Digital violence changes lives—and our society

Downplaying violence is more deeply ingrained in society than we think. And the more we take it for granted, the more accepted (digital) violence becomes. It causes fear, stress, and withdrawal, restricts freedom of expression, and puts respectful, diverse coexistence in digital spaces at risk. Violence against women grows where boundaries are not taken seriously, violations are tolerated, and those affected are left alone.

"For those affected, this looking away is devastating: They feel helpless, overlooked by society, and abandoned. It’s time to change that!" says Marike Mehlmann-Tripp, Head of Social Engagement at Telekom. "The people around them can make a crucial difference: Respect, paying attention, and support can turn passive observers into allies."

One in five women in Germany has experienced digital violence in the past five years. Private moments become public, images and content are shared and commented on, and those affected are exposed and hurt. Among young women, the figure is over 60 percent. Yet only 2.4 percent report it. (BMBFSFJ, BMI, BKA, 2026).

Creative Development and Media Distribution

Jung von Matt, led by Thomas Heyen (Managing Director), is responsible for the creative development. The campaign launches on September 21 on TV channels with broad reach and in theaters. It will also be featured in a variety of formats across online, radio, and podcasts, on social media, and in out-of-home advertising.

Credits

Creative

Production

Direction

Cinematography

Music

Media

Digital media Jung von Matt, Hamburg

Simon und Paul

Zornitsa Dimitrova

Olan Collardy

Supreme Music

Mindshare, Frankfurt

emetriq, Hamburg

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