Five Tips Against Hate Speech

Here are five important tips against online hate:

1. Seek Help

Have you experienced hate speech yourself? Victims often feel overwhelmed and helpless. Many withdraw from the internet out of fear of attacks, causing their voices and opinions to be lost. Organizations like HateAid , Juuuport or the " Nummer gegen Kummer " offer advice and support. Also, ask friends and family for help.

You can find help offers on our website as well.

2. Show Solidarity and Support

Is someone being attacked or insulted online? If you witness insults, hostility, or threats on the internet, don't wait for someone else to intervene. Take action yourself. Even a counter-comment like "It's not okay to say that" or "We do not tolerate hate comments in our chats" can help to re-establish a constructive discussion. Even if you don't know the affected person: online hate concerns us all. Encourage others to show civil courage as well, including the moderation team. Additionally, you can express support to the victims. Support other helpers by liking or complementing their posts.

3. Practice Counterspeech

Counterspeech means responding verbally to online hate. The goal is not to convince those spreading hate to adopt a different position. It's primarily about showing presence, being supportive, and offering silent readers a different perspective. This can also encourage them to become active. Take care of yourself: when many opinions clash, discussions can quickly escalate. Taking a moment to breathe and rejoining the conversation later can help.

It's proven that empathetic counter-speech has a de-escalating effect. Use respectful and positive language to avoid escalating the conflict. Don't respond to hate with hate. Stay factual and constructive, and don't let yourself be provoked. Examples of constructive online communication can be found on our partner HateAid's website .

4. Set Boundaries

When dealing with hate and using counter-speech, it is important to set boundaries. People who don't want to engage in a rational discussion will deflect arguments. They often ignore the actual topic of the discussion and try to overwhelm others with a mass of false claims and half-truths. This can also be a challenge for those helping. Experts recommend responding twice and then disengaging. Endless discussions are not productive.

5. Report Violations and Take Legal Action

Hate speech is not a legitimate expression of opinion - neither offline nor online. Laws also apply in the digital space. Report hateful and inappropriate comments using the platform's reporting function. They are obliged to review and potentially delete them. Alternatively, you can report comments to the REspect! reporting office. Or report criminal hate speech directly to the police. Reports can be filed online, through the respective internet police stations, or at any police station. It's important to save screenshots, links, names, and the date/time for this purpose.

By taking consistent action, both online and offline, we can collectively fight for #NoHateSpeech and make the internet a safer and more harmonious place for everyone.